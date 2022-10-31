Top 5 Nike sneakers of all time

Sportswear behemoth Nike launched in 1964 when University of Oregon track coach Bill Bowerman altered his running shoe alongside athlete Phil Knight. The athletic shoes company then started to import their shoes from Japan and get a competitive pricing edge.

The two collaborated to create Blue Ribbon Sports, which was later renamed Nike in 1970. The same year, Nike's waffle sole was created by Bowerman. The label then went on to create multiple noteworthy sneakers, including Air Force 1, Cortez, Air Jordan 1, and more.

The label has since then collaborated with multiple high-end partners and athletes to create renowned sneakers. We have listed five iconic sneakers from the swoosh label that were prominent in Nike's journey.

5 best Nike sneakers that shaped the brand's journey and legacy

1) Nike Air Force 1

Air Force 1 was originally launched as a basketball sneaker in 1982, and it celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2022 lavishly. In the current era, the silhouette has turned from a basketball sneaker to a lifestyle and streetwear icon. The silhouette has maintained its top position in the streetwear scene due to its clean look.

The silhouette is constructed out of leather material and also marks as the first shoe to inculcate the Air technology in the sole unit. The pair can be bought on the brand's official e-commerce site at a retail price of $100 to $150, depending on size and quality.

2) Air Jordan 1

Air Jordan 1, which is now co-owned by Michael Jordan, began its journey solely under Nike Inc. In over 37 years of its debut, the fans still line up for the shoes and they proceed to sell out instantly. The silhouette is now available in mid-top, low-top, and high-top cuts with multiple variations.

The silhouette has been launched through iconic collaborations including Supreme, Eminem, Travis Scott, Drake, and more. It continues its journey with fresh colorways, GRs, and restocks. The silhouette has sentimental value due to its association with Hall of Famer Michael Jordan.

3) Nike Blazer's

The Blazers were traditionally launched as basketball shoes. The shoe eventually turned into an everyday lifestyle shoe, thanks to its simple and clean design. The shoe is topped with vintage-style treatment for a retro minimalistic look (which the Converse sneakers are famous for as well).

The shoe features the iconic Swooshes across both the lateral and medial sides, and comes in high-top models, most prominently. The shoe focuses upon the fusion of midsoles to a fully streamlined appeal. The shoes look straight out of the 70's and for anybody obsessed with Y2K styles, this could be one of the best options. The shoes can be availed at a retail price of $125.

4) Air Max 90

Designed by Tinker Hatfield and introduced in 1990, the Air Max 90 are one of the sneakers that maintains Nike's running shoes legacy. The silhouette is so comfortable that you can stand on your feet for the whole day without any problems. The low-top model features a breathable upper and iconic Waffle outsoles.

The sole unit features an Air Max Unit which provides cushioning and padded collars for all-around support. The model has been around for more than 20 years and it still remains true to its roots. It is made out of durable leather and textile materials for durability. The shoe can be availed at a retail price of $130.

5) Dunks

Dunks was released as a basketball sneaker in a high-top cut in August 1985. The silhouette was inspired and crafted out of four previous models including Legend, Terminator, Air Force 1, and Air Jordan 1. However, it was AF1 that inspired the overall look.

The silhouette has been the subject of multiple high-end and famous collaborations, and receives fresh colorways every week, even after 37 years of its existence. The advert "Be True To Your School" led the silhouette to major success and popularity.

Other than the aforementioned shoes, Nike has launched many silhouettes, including Cortez, Flyknit, and more. The resulting production of hit after hit made the swoosh label the number 1 sportswear company currently on the market.

