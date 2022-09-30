5 best Nike Air Jordan 2 colorways to buy for under $300

The Nike Air Jordan 2 debuted in 1986, just a year after the release of the iconic Air Jordan 1. The silhouette was designed by legendary designers Bruce Kilgore and Peter Moore. Created with high-end luxury in mind, it was completely different from its predecessor.

The Air Jordan 1 silhouette enjoyed a lot of popularity among sneaker enthusiasts. However, the Air Jordan 2 didn't get off to a strong start. The silhouette has since gained cultural prominence through its beautiful design and technical innovation.

The official Jordan website describes the story of the Air Jordan 2 as follows:

“With the introduction of the Air Jordan II comes a new era in footwear. On the heels of Michael Jordan's masterful entry into the game, and with calculated precision, the AJ II laid the visionary foundation for a long and prosperous footwear dynasty.”

The silhouette has seen many updates and high-end collaborations, creating a newfound hype among sneakerheads. This caused their second-hand market value to decrease to anywhere between $200 to $10000.

This article lists five of the best Air Jordan 2 colorways available for under $300 right now.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer. All the reseller prices have been taken from StockX for a UK 8 size. They will vary with size and time.

Retro Nightshade and other Air Jordan 2 sneakers that can currently be bought for under $300

1) J Balvin x Air Jordan 2

Colombian artist J Balvin teamed up with the Jordan brand for a fresh take on the Air Jordan 2 silhouette. The sneakers were released on September 15, 2022, at a retail price of $300. A pair can currently be bought at reseller sites like StockX for as little as $262.

The J Balvin x Air Jordan 2 silhouette comes clad in Celestine Blue/White/Multi Color palettes. The upper is constructed out of durable textile material. It is clad in a celestine blue hue, which contrasts with the angelic clouds and sky blue hues of the heels, sockliners, and the mudguards.

The official website describes the shoes as follows:

"Like a breath of fresh air, this AJ2 refreshes its '86 design with plenty of energetic details and the sky's-the-limit style of the Prince of Reggaeton. This one's all about following your light, taking care of your mind and jumping for your dreams. So lace-up and jump light."

The Celestial Blue version of the sneakers is further complemented by baby blue ripstop side wall panels. Its rear features a smiley face, with glow-in-the-dark elements over the lighting bolt logo and basketball-and-wings logo.

2) Air Jordan 2 Retro Nightshade

AJ 2 Retro Nightshade (Image via StockX)

The Air Jordan 2 was also released in a modern Nightshade colorway on May 17, 2014. This version has a greenish-blue hue, with a Safari print over the midsoles.

The upper is constructed out of premium suede and embossed leather material. The nightshade colorway features a working 3M piping in yellow hue. The yellow hue also hits the speckled midsoles and laces.

The shoes are clad in Nightshade/Black/Volt Ice/Pure Platinum colorways. They are currently available at a reseller price of $280.

3) Union LA x Air Jordan 2

The Union LA x Air Jordan 2 sneakers were first teased in October 2021. The Jordan Brand design is pushed in vintage directions with this silhouette from Chris Gibbs and UNION. The collection includes two colorways, "Grey Fog" and "Rattan."

The shoe's upper is made of suede and canvas material. The "Grey Fog" colorway is mostly clad in a light gray hue. The toe box features perforated details across the profiles.

Vintage detailing has been incorporated all over the sneakers, with slightly-yellowed laces, a non-standard production tag on the lateral collar, and co-branded tongue labels.

The shoes were released on the official e-commerce site of Union LA on April 15, 2022, at a retail price of $225. They saw a wider release on SNKRS on May 26, 2022. Currently, they are available at reseller price of $150 on StockX.

4) Air Jordan 2 Retro Black History Month

AJ 2 Retro Black History Month (Image via StockX)

The Air Jordan 2 silhouette Black History Month sneakers are part of the Jordan Brand's 2019 Black History Month collection.

The shoes opt for a basic black midsole, while its outsoles are clad in pink, yellow, and blue. The upper is made of black leather and is clad in special graphics and textures of African influence.

In addition to their black color, the sneakers also feature metallic gold touches with the "BHM" over the upper heel of the left shoe as well as a colorful outsole in gold.

The colorful BHM graphics have a combination of blue, yellow, black, and red hues. These graphics are wrapped around the mudguards and heel sections.

The sneakers were released on the official SNKRS website on January 18, 2019, at a retail price of $190. Currently, they resell at a price of $171.

5) A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 2 'Airness'

Parisian label A Ma Maniere has collaborated with the Jordan Brand for an Airness colorway of the AJ 2. The shoes come in Sail, Burgundy, Crush, and Black color palettes.

The upper is made of cracked leather and suede material, which is affixed over the heels, collars, and toe boxes. The toeboxes feature a perforated design, which adds extra breathability.

The usually plain rubber midsoles are given a flair with the addition of a faux scale design. The lacing is waxed, while the lace aglets are accentuated with "Work Harder" lettering. A Ma Maniere's "Maniere" lettering is all over the heel tabs at the rear.

The sneakers were released on the official e-commerce site of A Ma Maniere on June 1, 2022, and at Nike SNKRS on June 3, 2022. Currently, they can be availed at reseller sites, such as StockX, at the price of $201.

