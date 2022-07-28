Where to buy A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 4 Violet Ore sneakers? Everything we know so far

After the release of successful A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 2 Airness colorway on June 3, 2022, the dynamic duo is back again with another rumored pair for Air Jordan 4 silhouette. James Whitner's French-inspired fashion label has been a frequent collaborator of the Nike Inc. and Jordan brand, and hence, in continuation of the partnership, a fresh Air Jordan 4 colorway in Violet Ore makeover has received early imagery.

The upcoming collaborative sneakers' early imagery was revealed by the sneaker leak social media account, @kicksdong, on Instagram this week on July 23, 2022. The new purported A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4 sneakers is slated to be released this fall.

According to the sneaker media outlet, @zsneakerheadz, the shoes will be released in November on the official e-commerce site of A Ma Maniere and Nike SNKRS, however, an official release statement hasn't been released by the involved labels yet.

More about the upcoming collaborative A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4 sneakers in Violet Ore colorway

Upcoming collaborative A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4 sneakers in Violet Ore colorway (Image via @jfgrails / Instagram)

The sneaker boutique, A Ma Maniere, has produced some of the most exciting silhouettes with Michael Jordan's namesake label, Jordan, in the past few years.

The partnership, which kick-started in 2019 has produced iconic makeovers for Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 1, and most recently Air Jordan 2. Moreover, by the end of the year, the frequent collaborative partners would have added Air Jordan 12 and iconic Air Jordan 4 silhouette to their catalog.

Focusing on Air Jordan 4, the pair comes dressed in a Violet Ore / Medium Ash / Black / Muslin / Burgundy Crush colorway. The shoes' uppers come constructed in a matte premium leather base in a purple hue. The purple hue continues over the matching laces and netting details.

The purple leather base is accented with polished buttons at the collar lining of the shoe. The purported A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4 collab dons tonal nubuck upper with the hue being carried over the tongues.

Breaking up the tonal hue, the sail and black-hued midsoles contrast with the purple outsoles. Additional details come in the form of quilted insoles and sock liners, black-hued "Nike Air" lettering on the heel tabs, and co-branded logos over tongue tags.

The most prominent feature is the elevating black/off-white hued air-assisted midsoles which come with segmented purple rubber outsoles. Hits of yellowed midsoles add a subtle vintage touch in the south of the shoe, while the above tabs at the heel support the iconic wings and basketball logo.

Each pair of the shoe is expected to be accompanied by a special hangtag and packaging. The special packaging includes a custom shoe box that features the co-branded details and A Ma Maniere branding on the insides of the lid.

The pair is expected to be released in November by the involved labels, alongside the two colorways of the A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 12 silhouette, revealed the sneaker leaker page, @zsneakerheadz. An official release statement by either of the involved labels, i.e., A Ma Maniere and Nike Inc. hasn't been released yet.

