5 best Air Jordan 4 collabs of all time

After the successful launch of Air Jordan 1, 2, and 3 silhouettes, Tinker Hatfield faced a new challenge on how he would follow up with Air Jordan 4. So, to follow up on the iconic sneaker series, Tinker Hatfield made significant changes to the silhouette, but kept the OG ethos of the line similar.

Elements such as the "Nike Air" lettering branding on the heel were kept the same, Jordan's iconic Jumpman logo was added to the tongue, and the visible Air Unit in the heel was added to keep the tradition going. However, there were clear differences, which were significantly added to the latest Air Jordan 4 silhouette.

Unlike Air Jordan 3, which opted for elegance and sophistication, Air Jordan 4 opted for a more utilitarian approach. The performance was enhanced with the addition of over-molded mesh panels on the medial and lateral sides for better breathability.

Tinker Hatfield designed AJ4's (Image via eBay)

The netting, which is urethane-coasted, was dipped in soft plastic and then air-blown to remove the plastic from the gaps of the net. The upper was clad in durabuck material, also known as synthetic leather, as opposed to smooth leather. AJ4 was given a more comfortable and form fit with added customizable options.

Multi-port lace locks and wings were added with extra holes on each side for a more tailored fit. The insides of the tongue featured an upside-down "Air Jordan" lettering so one can read the text on the shoe without discomfort.

For most collectors, AJ4 has become a defining point in the line-up. After Jordan 1, Jordan 4 was given the most love by sneakerheads and fans. The shoes became Hatfield's best Jordan creations, and they remained timeless throughout the years. So, Sportskeeda is looking back at some of these celebrated collaborations with Air Jordan 4.

Five most-hyped Air Jordan 4 collaborations, which one should know about

1) Eminem x WIP Carhartt x Air Jordan 4

The Jordan brand, Carhatt, and the Detroit-based rapper, Eminem, collaborated as a trio for a makeover of the Air Jordan 4 silhouette. The collaborative sneakers come dressed in a Metallic Silver/Retro Black colorway, and the upper is predominately dressed in a black-based color scheme.

The upper is constructed out of black canvas, which is coupled with dark gray accents on the tongues. The eyestays are clad in metallic silver. Although the collab was revealed back in 2015, they can still be easily identified by any sneakerhead.

The heel tabs feature Eminem's moniker "E" lettering, while Carhatt's branding is seen on the insides of the tongue. More branding has been done for Eminem and his stage name, Slim Shady's Records XV logo. Jordan branding, as usual, is seen over the tongue with the Jumpman logo. The design is finished off with a black outsole and white midsole.

The collaborative shoes were released on November 23, 2015, and only ten units were released to the public via a charity auction. The proceeds from the auction went to the Marshall Mathers Foundation.

2) Air Jordan 4 x Kaws

The streetwear brand, Kaws, collaborated with the Jordan brand back in 2017 for a makeover of the AJ4 silhouette. The collaborative sneakers come clad in a cool gray and white colorway. The sneakers' uppers are constructed out of premium suede, which is dressed in a medium shade of gray.

The entire upper side is given a flair with the addition of subtle details of Kaws' character. The sockliners, which are constructed out of leather materials, adorn a co-branded logo.

More branding details are added with the traditional Jumpman logo, "Nike Air" lettering, Kaws "XX" logo, and more. The Kaws "XX" logo makes an appearance over both heels and lace tips.

The footbed of the sneakers offers unique subtle embroidery details. The glow-in-the-dark heel complements the Kaws' brand ethos with an additional complement of Kaws characters over the heels.

The insides of the tongue tags feature another branding detail, with the addition of "Kaws" lettering in place of the usual Air Jordan branding. The sneakers were accompanied by custom shoeboxes and special hangtags. The pair was released for a retail price of $350 on March 31, 2017.

3) UNDFTD x Air Jordan 4

KicksOnFire @kicksonfire Air Jordan 4 x UNDFTD “Olive”

rumored for this year 🤑 hope for a release ? Join our discord in bio Air Jordan 4 x UNDFTD “Olive” rumored for this year 🤑 hope for a release ? Join our discord in bio https://t.co/pG8JqsYcHB

It was the label Undefeated, stylized as UNDFTD, which opened the gates of Jordan 4 collaborations with their 2005 limited-edition collaborative shoes. The duo launched only 72 pairs of the collaborative efforts, which were released through an in-store raffle.

Even in 2005, the 72 pairs were released through a charity auction, which was on a first-come, first-serve basis. This pair is one of the rarest collaborations from the retro release list. Additionally, these are one of the first retros to apply militant makeup, which predated the trends in fashion to come.

The sneakers' upper superimposes the MA-1 jacket, which comes in the form of an olive and orange ammalgamation. The upper is clad in an olive hue with accents of orange lining. The sneakers have an additional velcro tongue patch.

The MA-1 jacket ethos was added through the velcro tongue patch, which also introduces a "Rare Air" moniker. The pair was officially released on June 23, 2005.

4) Off-White x Air Jordan 4

Off-White x Air Jordan 4 Sail Women's (Image via Nike)

Off-White, who is a frequent collaborator of Jordan Brand, collaborated once again in 2020 to release a sail colorway over AJ4. Virgil Abloh designed the shoes and marked the third silhouette from the dynamic duo.

The shoes were first teased at the MCA exhibit as a sample, and after some time, they were seen again worn by female models at the Fall Winter 2020 show.

After months of teasing fans, the collaborative sneakers were finally released to the public in 2020. The collaborative sneakers arrive in a Sail/Muslin/White/Black colorway.

The Nike site introduces the shoe:

"Virgil Abloh is back with another deconstructed creation—and this time, he's lending his unique touch to the iconic silhouette of the Air Jordan 4. After sneak peeks in both Paris and Chicago, his latest collaboration has finally arrived, sporting the label's patented bold text graphics and a muted colour make-up."

The uppers of the sneakers are constructed in full-grain leather materials and dressed in a sail tone. More materials are added into the mix - with the mesh on the toeboxes and the translucent outsoles made out of rubber in the south of the sneakers.

The pair also feature the iconic signature shoe laces of Off-White and the "Air" lettering on the midsole in black font. The monochromatic sneakers were released officially on July 25, 2020 for a retail price of $200.

5) Travis Scott x Air Jordan 4

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 4 (Image via Nike)

A frequent collaborator with Jordan Brand, who has gained hype over each of his makeovers of the sneakers, Travis Scott's reiteration of AJ4 was no less. In 2018, the Houston rapper channeled his birth home's inspiration over the sneakers.

The Nike site gives an introduction to the sneakers:

"The Air Jordan IV celebrates Travis Scott, hip-hop artist, record-label founder and Houston sports fan extraordinaire. The collaborative design salutes a bygone era of Houston American football, when the team took the field in red, white and light blue."

The pair's colorway was dubbed the "Cactus Jack" edition, and similar to the infamous Eminem pair, these sneakers feature a blue suede upper. The blue was accented with shades of red, black, and paint splatter detailing.

The look is finished off with a white midsole with "Cactus Jack" branding over the rear of the heels and paint splatter detailing. The sneakers were released on June 9, 2018 for a retail price of $225.

