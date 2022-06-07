What is KAW on TikTok? Meaning behind viral trend explored

The phrase 'KAWS' has started circulating on TikTok, adding to the ever-expanding array of TikTok acronyms. Even individuals in the Gen-Z age group sometimes struggle to keep up with all of these bizarre new acronyms. This is the most recent addition that has baffled many people.

The mysterious word has appeared in video captions, in-video text, and, of course, in the comment section. The viral trend's hashtag #KAWS has amassed a whopping 219.9 million views and countless videos. However, another hashtag, #KAW, has lately started trending on TikTok as well. If you find yourself in the same boat of scratching your head and trying to work out what the terms refer to, keep reading.

What is the 'KAWS' viral trend on TikTok?

TikTok is widely hailed as the one-stop hub for content creators to brandish their latest must-have hauls, ranging from shoes to the most fashionable ensembles and more. A niche has crept up for users to show off their meticulously curated collection of stylish collectibles as well.

These commodities can range from the evergreen Pokemon card collection mania to the latest hype over NFTs, which often serve as clout generators amongst their followers. The most recent collectibles that have grabbed the attention of a particular subset of TikTok users are these mysterious 'KAWS.'

They are a form of modelled action figure clad in Mickey Mouse-like shorts and a long-sleeved shirt. The figurine's most distinguishing characteristic is its unusually shaped head with X-shaped eyes, or hands marked with Xs covering the eyes.

These sculptures are created by Brian Donnelly, who himself goes by 'KAWS' in the artistic sphere. Donnelly's works are going viral on TikTok after they've begun appearing on users' 'For You Page,' generally with suggestions and methods on how to get the hype monsters' models at the best costs.

There are other variations of the toys in the same basic design, intended to mimic or spoof prominent fictional characters such as superheroes, movie icons, and other instantly identifiable personalities.

These figurines are available for purchase on outlets such as Amazon, with greatly varying prices. They are available in a variety of colours and combinations, and many TikTok users have begun to show off their collections to their followers.

This has become a rather significant subcommunity inside TikTok, and it appears that individuals are eager to show off their collections in the same way that they may have formerly been proud of their collection of Funko Pops, which generated similar hype during the height of their popularity.

Does KAW have another meaning?

buhllistic @buhllisticc



Wtf? lol Bans me for commenting “kaws” under a video that told me to comment “kaws”Wtf? lol @TikTokSupport Bans me for commenting “kaws” under a video that told me to comment “kaws” Wtf? lol @TikTokSupport https://t.co/pSDUI14KWE

According to Urban Dictionary, KAW could also mean 'Kill All Women,' which cropped up in response to its counterpart KAM — 'Kill All Men.' The latter became a popular trend in 2021 and allegedly started off as a joke, or a parody of “super feminist” beliefs.

Recently, a few TikTok videos went viral, prompting viewers to comment the word under videos to see the consequences. Users who commented the term were immediately banned by TikTok's support team, much to the surprise of many commenters.

A search of the acronym also yields an error page with 'no results found' and a warning from the platform that the phrase "may be associated with hateful behavior," thus violating its Community Guidelines.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far