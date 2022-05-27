Eminem Releases 20th Anniversary Edition of 'The Eminem Show'

American rap legend Eminem aka Marshall Mathers has released a deluxe edition of his 2002 hit album The Eminem Show to mark its 20th anniversary. The expanded edition consists of 18 unreleased tracks.The deluxe edition includes a previously unreleased song Jimmy, Brian and Mike, Cleanin’ Out My Closet, Stimulate and live performances from a New York show in 1999 and an appearance at Japan’s Fuji Rock Festival in 2001.

It also features Bump Heads, the rapper's collaboration with 50 Cent, Tony Yayo and Lloyd Banks. Previously, the track was only available on street mixtapes and DJ Green Lantern’s Invasion Part II: Conspiracy Theory mixtape (2003).

The original record features hit numbers Without Me, Sing For The Moment, among others.

Eminem releases extended version of 2002 album

Earlier this month, the rapper made the announcement on social media. Referencing lyrics from the album’s lead single, Without Me, he wrote:

“Well, if you want Shady, this is what I’ll give ya. #TheEminemShow 20th Anniversary Expanded Edition drops Thursday 5/26.”

The announcement came alongside a video that portrays an animated version of the artist sitting in front of multiple screens playing the videos for the album’s key singles Without Me, Superman, Cleanin’ Out My Closet, White America and Sing For The Moment.

More about The Eminem Show album

The original album was originally slated to release on June 4, 2002 but had to be released nine days early, on May 26, 2002 as pirated and bootlegged copies started appearing online via peer-to-peer networks. It features guest appearances from Dr. Dre, Obie Trice, D12, Nate Dogg and the rapper's daughter Hailie Jade Scott-Mathers.

The album sold over 1.3 million copies in its second week in the US, where it registered a full week of sales. It also reached Number One in the US and UK charts, and went on to be named Best Rap Album at the 2003 Grammys.

Eminem slated to feature on Elvis’ biopic

The Lose Yourself singer will also feature on the soundtrack for the upcoming Elvis Presley biopic, Elvis, directed by Baz Luhrmann, which is set to arrive in cinemas next month. The biopic will also feature songs from the likes of Tame Impala, Stevie Nicks, Jack White, Chris Isaak, Denzel Curry and Jazmine Sullivan among others.

A song from the film’s soundtrack titled Vegas featuring Doja Cat arrived earlier this month.The soundtrack will also include original songs and recordings by Presley.

Eminem appeared on Saturday Night Live

Most recently, the rapper appeared on Saturday Night Live for Pete Davidson’s commemorative farewell sketch. He made a surprise cameo in a parody of his and Dr Dre’s 1999 hit song Forgot About Dre. His appearance in the season 47 finale was part of a cut-for-time musical sketch in tribute to SNL producer Lorne Michaels.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Somava