Where to buy Air Jordan 37 “Military Blue” shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored

Nike has multiple offshoots, but Jordan Brand remains the most popular one, especially with the recently developed Air Jordan 37. After debuting in “Raptors,” “Jayson Tatum,” “Oreo,” and other colorways in recent months, the shoe is now dressed in “Military Blue” makeup.

The new “Military Blue” variant of the Air Jordan 37 Low is all set to make its debut in the upcoming year. As of now, the expected drop date is March 2, 2023. These sneakers will be offered with a price tag of $175, as per early reports.

Jordanheads can easily purchase these low-cut shoes from Nike's online as well as offline locations, the SNKRS app, and some select retail chains. These advanced sneakers will be available in men’s sizes.

Nike’s Air Jordan 37 Low will arrive in “Military Blue” colorway with True Red and Sky Grey accents throughout

Take a closer look at the upcoming Air Jordan 37 Military Blue shoes (Image via Instagram/@kicksdong)

The majority of die-hard sneakerheads are solely interested in the Air Jordan Retros line of Jordan Brand products. The original sneakers worn by Michael Jordan himself while he was dominating the NBA are usually included in this group, which includes Air Jordan 1 through Air Jordan 14.

Even after he stopped playing basketball, Jordan Brand kept releasing basketball performance models under the numbered Air Jordan series, which eventually reached its 37th model in 2022.

Nike has described its 37th signature sneaker model on its web page as,

“While the Air Jordan XXXVII is built for multidirectional play, the shoe’s components are rooted in the NSRL’s study of the three stages of jumping: crash, load and launch. For the crash phase (think the instant deceleration on the jump, or even the landing on a rebound), the shoe’s heel features a TPU mold encasing responsive Formula 23 foam, which acts as a crash-landing pad for all of that energy striking down into the floor.”

A few Air Jordan 37 Low variants have already surfaced in preparation for the next year, but the recently seen "Military Blue" is unmistakably a nod to the legendary Air Jordan 4 colorway.

Here's a detailed look at the heel counters of the sneakers (Image via Instagram/@kicksdong)

This low-top version omits the AJ 37's bulky Leno-Weave cover top in favor of a more limited use of the material in the midfoot panel and part of the toe box, with leather and neoprene composition for the majority of the upper. All of these panels have a striking military blue color, while the underlay has a blue that is comparable yet subdued.

Jordan Brand continues the military blue color scheme for neoprene tongue flaps as well as lace sets. One side of the tongue tag has the Jumpman branding embroidered in white, and the other sneaker does seem to have what appears to be a fraternal icon because it has Greek letters and an emblem.

Back on the heel counter, we find the standard Jumpman logo as well as MJ's signature on the nylon pull tab. A white foam midsole with Zoom Strobel padding and a white/blue rubber outer sole unit modeled after the Air Jordan 7 complete the sneaker's look.

The latest Air Jordan 37 Low “Military Blue” shoes are getting ready for springtime next year. Those interested in the sneakers can sign up on the Swoosh’s official web page for important updates and release information.

