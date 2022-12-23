Air Jordan 37 Low “White/Black/Siren Red” shoes: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored 

The Air Jordan 37 silhouette is routinely revamped by Nike's Jordan Brand. The shoe has captured sneakerheads' hearts since it made its debut earlier this year, thanks to its cutting-edge design and performance features.

The "White/Black/Siren Red" color scheme will now appear on the low-top model of the thirty-seventh signature silhouette. These pairs are almost entirely white, with siren red and black accents.

In 2023, Nike and a few Jordan Brand stores will offer the Air Jordan 37 Low White Black Siren Red iteration online and offline. Renowned sneaker media outlets like Sole Retriever recently revealed that these low-top basketball shoes will be dropped on January 9, 2023. The retail cost, which is in men's sizes, is $175 for each pair.

Nike's Air Jordan 37 Low is dressed in a White, Black, and Siren Red color scheme

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming AJ37 Low shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The continual launch of Air Jordan variants makes sense, given that its heritage is tightly linked to basketball. The famous Air Jordan 7 silhouette was a major design influence for Jordan Brand's most recent iteration, the Air Jordan 37, which has only been available in the high-top form.

While Jayson Tatum did give us a sneak peek at the Air Jordan 37 Low over the summer, we have now received a close-up look at the first color blocking of the low-top variant that will be released soon.

The footwear's design is simple with its predominantly black and white color scheme, fractionally accentuated by the siren red hue. The weaved material used for making the uppers is described by the Swoosh label as,

“The upper is a new exploration of Lenoweave that uses a 100% TPE yarn, a monofilament variety that is both strong and pliable. The design of the Lenoweave pattern itself, along with the profile of the tooling, is inspired by the AJ VII and the hand-shaped craftsmanship of West African basket weaving.”

Take a closer look at the branding accents of these shoes (Image via Nike)

The black Leno-Weave mesh found on the silhouettes around the toe and mid-foot is reinforced by white fused overlays across the outer, while a neoprene-like fabric makes up the tongue flap and toe box.

A set of complementary white lace sets with perforations appear around the tongue as they lead to the black-embroidered Jumpman emblem on the upper leather panel. To complement the color scheme of the nylon pull button and its MJ branding accents, the collar area has a deep black tint that combines effectively with the siren red sockliner.

The layered exoskeleton of this silhouette derives inspiration from the iconic Huarache style of Nike, which is further highlighted as:

“The zones of support in the upper are modeled after the configuration of sandal straps and ankle tape. This pattern not only provides containment in the areas of highest need, similar to a layered Huarache exoskeleton, it also adds to the handmade character of the shoe’s design.”

The design is completed by the black, white, and siren red AJ7-inspired rubber outer sole unit underneath the foot, which houses a full-length Zoom Strobel unit. White foam and a clear rubber layering are placed on the heel counter.

Jordan heads are advised to signup on the Swoosh label's official website for quick updates on the aforementioned new colorway of Air Jordan 37 Low.

