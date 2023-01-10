Nike Calm Slides: Where to buy, price, and more details explored

Oregon-based activewear company Nike is finally ready to introduce its brand new range of Calm Slides. The casual footwear designs appear similar to the Yeezy slides offered by Adidas and will initially be dropped in five colorways.

The new Nike Calm Slide is anticipated to go on sale in fall 2023. The Swosh label, the SNRKS app, alongside a slew of affiliated retail shops, will sell these slides online as well as in-stores. Moreover, these gender-neutral footwear pieces will be sold with a fixed price tag of $50 USD. Interested readers will have to stick around for the confirmed drop date of the same.

Nike Calm Slides will be offered in five stylish coloroptions that will look perfect with every outfit

Here's a detailed top view at the five colorways of Calm Slides (Image via Sportskeeda)

Every brand under the sun came up to create their version of the popular design to match the frenzy witnessed by the Yeezy Slide, Foam RNNR, and even Salehe Bembury's take on the Croc — the Pollex Clog — making it one of 2022's biggest fads.

While Jordan Brand did enter the slide market with the innovative System.23 model, Nike itself didn't do the same until now. The Calm Slide, which has strong similarities to the Yeezy Slide and will be released this fall in a variety of colors, may attempt to fill the gap left by Kanye West and Adidas's collaboration.

The pairs, which come in a simple and basic design, appear to be composed of one piece of EVA and include grooves on the footbed and soles in addition to a molded strap bearing the Swoosh logo. Moreover, injection points aren't visible in these early images, so it's unclear exactly how they were made.

A subtle branding touch in the shape of a debossed Swoosh on the lateral side is provided by the forefoot strap, which has an open toe towards the front, as well as gently shoots out from the side of the silhouette.

Serrated lines on the comfort footboard feature a Swoosh emblem from Nike, plus grippable stability to help keep one's feet in place. A rubber outer sole unit with patterned stripes that resembles the AF1 Flyknit can also be found below the substantial footbed.

Many claim that Nike copied the rounded fissures and hefty silhouette of the Yeezy Slides, while others simply prefer the Calm Slides. Early responses to the latter footwear have been mixed.

Following the success of Adidas' own Adilette 22 slides and the introduction of ASICS' well-liked ACTIBREEZE 3D slides last season, Nike now enters the market with its own newest model as a late entrant.

So far, a total of five monochromatic renditions have surfaced on the internet. The color variants featuring "Black," "Sail," "Sesame," "Geode Teal," and "Jade Ice" make this assortment even more enticing.

Be on the lookout for the new Calm Slides that are planned for the second half of the ongoing year. Those keen to get their hands on this stylish everyday wear footwear can sign up on the Swoosh brand's official e-commerce website or its original SNKRS app for instant notifications on the release dates of the aforementioned slides.

