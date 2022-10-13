Where to buy Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clogs “Kuwata” colorway? Price, release date, and more details explored 

The renowned streetwear and footwear creator Salehe Bembury has reconnected with his longtime collaborator, Crocs, for yet another new makeover for their highly coveted Crocs Pollex Clogs. The latest iteration is dubbed “Kuwata,” which will be available later this October.

The rendition of Salehe Bembury’s Crocs Pollex Clogs is finally hitting stores on October 22, 2022, at 12 PM EDT. These earthy-toned clogs will be offered with a price tag of $85 for each pair. Fans looking to buy them can surely check them online on the e-commerce website of the designer’s label, Be A Spunge.

A wider release of these clogs is expected to happen in the next few weeks, so stick around for the drop dates.

Crocs Pollex Clogs appeared in Kuwata makeup with Salehe Bembury’s iconic fingerprint pattern

Take a closer at the impending Crocs Pollex Clogs Kuwata variant (Image via Instagram/@salehebembury)

If one is interested in shoes or streetwear, they have probably heard about Salehe Bembury. The well-known footwear designer gained vital experience working for labels like Yeezy and Versace, which led to his recent collaborative efforts with businesses like Vans, New Balance, and Crocs.

His most sought-after creation is the Pollex Clog from Crocs, which has been released in a variety of colorways since its initial release at the end of 2021. In the past months, the "Tide," "Cobbler," "Crocodile," "Urchin," and "Stratus" variants of the foam clogs have been revealed.

The designer is now making preparations for the launch of the "Kuwata" colorway. Salehe shared the first look at this variant via his Instagram account earlier in July.

The "Kuwata" hue of the Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clog is composed of a single piece of EVA foam that is shaped like three of Bembury's fingerprints, a popular design element in all of his creations. The slip-on sandals are completely red from top to bottom, with deeper-hued rubber accents positioned in high-traction regions to reduce stress and strain along the toes and outer sole unit.

These Crocs Pollex clogs feature designs of Bembury's biometrics (Image via Instagram/@salehebembury)

The Pollex Siphoning system is made up of air holes that help with comfortable wear and facilitate carrying near water. One can turn on or off the sports style using the detachable canvas strap on the heel.

The Bembury and Crocs logos are noticeable on the noted strap and top of the textured footbed. The foam outer sole unit, which maintains a uniform color scheme, completes the overall appearance of the footwear.

Don’t forget to catch these Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clogs “Kuwata” rendition. The sandals will go on sale via beaspunge.com on October 22. Wait for the wider launch through the official website of Crocs and a few other select retail shops later this year. The retail cost for the men's sizes is set at $85.

You can even subscribe to Be A Spunge’s mailing list for further updates on the product and release info.

In related news, Salehe Bembury also collaborated with skateboarding label Vans to launch their joint Vault by Vans Authentic collection, previously in 2022. This collection offers three colorways of popular skate shoes with the designer’s fingerprint designs all over.

