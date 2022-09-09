Where to buy Salehe Bembury x Crocs Tide? Price, release date, and more explored

Salehe Bembury, a highly regarded footwear designer, is continuing his collaboration with Crocs to create a new take on the beloved Pollex Clogs silhouette. The designer will collaborate with the foam clogs genius to launch a "Tide" variation as part of his ongoing partnership, which began in November 2021.

Following the release of a new batch of colorways, Stratus, Crocodile, and Urchin in May and the "cobbler" colorway in August, the dynamic duo is releasing a Tide colorway, which will remind you of ocean blues.

The Pollex Clog in Tide colorway is slated to be launched on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at 12 p.m. EDT on the official e-commerce site of Be A Spunge, followed by a wider release via Crocs.

More about the upcoming Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clog in Tide colorway

Upcoming Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clog in Tide colorway (Image via @salehebembury / Instagram)

In recent years, only a few designers have demonstrated the ability to effectively collaborate with a diverse range of brands while consistently succeeding at design. American shoe designer Salehe Bembury, for one, is well-known for his opulent approach to streetwear.

Currently heading the Versace men's footwear as Vice-President, Salehe has created designs for multiple high labels including Cole Haan, Yeezy Gap, and New Balance in the past.

Following an autumn-ready Cobbler makeover, Bembury is re-teaming with Crocs to give the Pollex Clog in the Tide makeover a wavy look. Crocs' official site introduced the collaboration with Salehe as:

“The Pollex Clog by Salehe Bembury is an exploration of form and function that balances heritage with the most innovative mold in the shoe business. This is an entirely new direction for our Classic Clog, reworked by renowned footwear designer Salehe Bembury.”

Despite being new to the collection, the Tide colorway is reminiscent of the designers' previous collaboration work. Its redesign appears to be inspired by the same source as the New Balance 2002R "Water Be The Guide" silhouette.

The Pollex Clog has a monochromatic appearance, with ocean blue as the primary color of choice. The Tide theme is ideal for the silhouette as its upper mould is textured in a wave-like pattern.The fingerprint-styled clog is light blue with darker blue accents on the heel, toe, and strap.

The clog, like previous colorways, has ridges on the upper and a sole mould inspired by Bembury's fingerprint pattern. The ridges provide multi-directional traction, while holes in the uppers align with high-heat areas of the foot to improve breathability.

The clog comes with two interchangeable and flexible heel straps. The strapless silhouette works well for both work and play. The Pollex Clog Tide launch was accompanied by a 3D animation clip directed by Jack Begert and creatively directed by Amine and Bembury.

The video was augmented with 3D effects by Psycho Films and Justin M. Johnson.

An official Instagram announcement confirmed that the Tide Pollex Clog will be available on Be A Spunge's official e-commerce site on Monday, September 12, 2022 at 12 p.m. EDT for $85. A wider release through Crocs is expected shortly after.

Get to know more about your favorite TikTok creators, check out SK TikTok Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Vinay Agrawal