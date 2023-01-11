Nike Air Force 1 Low "Valentine's Day" shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

Nike unveiled their brand new Air Force 1 "Valentine's Day" with a variety of season-specific embellishments just in time for February. The new themed design will be offered with white underlays, embellished with tiny hearts and cutesy cherries all over.

The upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low “Valentine’s Day” rendition is getting ready to rock the romantic celebrations of February 2023. These themed footwear designs will be sold online and offline at Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few of chosen retail stores, however the fashion brand is keeping the confirmed release dates and price details under wraps.

Nike Air Force 1 Low "Valentine's Day" shoes embellished with hearts and cherries

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Air Force 1 Low sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

With its customised shoe designs, the Oregon sportswear company goes above and beyond to up the excitement of every occasion or celebration. The sneaker brand is ready to unveil its annual Valentine's Day footwear line, which features a variety of shapes dressed in festive garb.

The most recent addition to this roster is the new Air Force 1 Low. On its main website, the brand describes the genesis and progression of the Air Force 1 style as follows:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond. Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

Take a closer look at the themed embellishments of the sneaker (Image via Nike)

With heart-shaped cherries dangling over the Swoosh emblems plus Nike heart cutouts installed on the heel tabs as well as lace dubraes, the AF1 showcases much stronger accents than the previously unveiled Air More Uptempo, Air Trainer 1, Dunk Low, and Dunk High 1985 in appreciation of the special occasion.

The uppers have genuine leather construction with modest heart perforations on the lateral and medial sections, a white foundation, deep red leather detailing, and pink border embroidery.

Numerous heart symbols are scattered throughout the "AIR" inscription on the white midsoles, while soft pink tones lining the inner as well as red rubber outer sole units finish off the look.

Take a look at the heart motifs embroidered around the heel counters (Image via Nike)

The predicted release date for the revamped Nike Air Force 1 Low "Valentine's Day" sneakers is spring 2023. Fans of Swoosh and other potential customers can register on the Swoosh's official website or the SNKRS app to get more information on the launch dates of the stated stylish colorway.

Early images of the arriving Valentine’s Day collection, which comprises of Air Trainer 1, Dunk High, Dunk Low, Air Max 90, and Air More Uptempo, revealed that all of these iterations will be predominantly wrapped up in chocolate brown, pink, and sail white hues. The aforementioned Air Force 1, on the other hand, carries a simpler color palette accentuated with motifs all over. All of these will be sold in similar retail locations like AF1.

