Premium Goods x Nike Air Force 1 Low “The Sophia” shoes: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

This season, Nike will work with Premium Goods to produce a range of Nike Air Force 1 Low shoes. For their joint effort, the duo created a stylish colorway for the AF1 shoe's lineage, which sees the sneakers in a black and white color scheme.

For the much-anticipated release of the Premium Goods x Nike Air Force 1 “The Sophia” variant, the date January 20, 2023, has been set aside. Those interested in purchasing this collection can do so easily through Premium Goods' online and physical stores. Each pair of this intricately crafted colorway will cost a customer $150 USD. Moreover, in the upcoming weeks, Nike enthusiasts can expect these shoes to appear on the SNKRS app.

Premium Goods x Nike Air Force 1 Low “The Sophia” variant will be covered in black and sail leather panels

Take a closer look at the sneaker, bespoke shoebox, and extra lace sets (Image via Sportskeeda)

Jennifer Ford's Premium Goods has supported the sneaker movement since 2004. The business's first collaboration with the swoosh label, dubbed the Premium Goods x Nike Air Force 1 Low, is a reflection of the Houston-based retailer's well-known penchant for paying special attention to the finer details. Furthermore, these elaborate shoe designs have been heavily inspired by Jennifer's love of jewelry.

The collaboration offers two stunning color schemes: "The Sophia" and "Bella." Mentioning the evolution of the Swoosh’s Air Force 1 silhouette, the official website of Nike writes:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF-1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the street and beyond."

It further continues:

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colourways, Air Force 1 became an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2,000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music and sneaker culture can't be denied.”

Here's a detailed view at the beautiful beaded swooshes of the sneakers (Image via Nike)

Built by Bruce Kilgore, Premium Goods' latest iteration of the basketball model is one of the most lavish AF1 collaborative projects sneakerheads have ever seen. Black soft crushed sections surround the remainder of the top, which has a tan leather base with quilting.

The entire design is tied together using woven laces, like on the Travis Scott x Nike SB Dunk. The low and lustrous gold dubrae further accentuates the high-end vibe.

Besides a solid red "Premium Goods" emblem on the tongue, the most notable feature of the sneakers are its beaded accents. The swoosh and heel counters are also artistically decorated with black, brown, and white beads.

Take a look at the intricately crafted heel counters of the new Nike Air Force 1 Low shoes (Image via Nike)

Ultimately, everything is housed in a limited-edition customized shoe box for sneaker enthusiasts. To add more variety, these shoes will be delivered with two extra lace sets.

Mark the date for the release of "The Sophia" colorway of the limited-edition Premium Goods x Nike Air Force 1 Low on later this January. Additionally, Jennifer Ford's brand posted a brief video on its social media accounts to go along with her joint shoe range.

As already mentioned, the collab will be releasing two new beautiful color variants. The first one was the aforementioned “The Sophia” iteration and the other, dubbed “Bella” variant, will be covered entirely in flat opal and white hues. The lateral swooshes of the second colorway are also adorned with multicolored beads all over.

