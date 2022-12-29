Premium Goods x Nike Air Force 1 shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

Nike has again partnered with Premium Goods to launch their joint Air Force 1 shoes. This new design will be embellished with multicolored beads. This comes in the wake of AF1's 40th-anniversary celebrations.

Currently, not much has been revealed about the Premium Goods x Nike Air Force 1 Low Flat Opal W, but according to reliable sources, they will only be available in women's sizes and will cost $150 in the spring of 2023. These will be sold through Premium Goods, Nike, the SNKRS app, and international stores.

Premium Goods x Nike Air Force 1 will arrive in Flat Opal/Multi-Color-White color scheme

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

In 2004, Premium Goods opened a location in Houston. The standalone store (which has another location in Brooklyn, New York) has largely kept to itself since then. Most recently, the Swoosh approached the merchant to work on a Nike Air Force 1 Low partnership.

It appears that Jennifer Ford's menswear store has yet another sought-after partnership up its sleeve with the recently released Premium Goods x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Flat Opal" after producing the "Black" hue earlier this season.

From a distance, it would appear as another simple colorway, but upon closer inspection, you'll notice a ton of exciting intricacies.

The origins and legacy of the iconic Nike Air Force 1 shoe are highlighted below,

“Debuting in 1982, the AF1 was the first basketball shoe to house Nike Air, revolutionizing the game while rapidly gaining traction around the world. Today, the Air Force 1 stays true to its roots with the same soft and springy cushioning that changed sneaker history.”

Take a closer look at the arriving Air Force 1 Low shoes (Image via Nike)

The toe box and heel feature tumbled panels, while the lateral and medial side panels don a quilted trim that looks and feels quite opulent. The shoe is constructed out of top-quality flat opal leather. The tongue flap is perforated, and the lace sets have a woven surface. A metallic gold dubrae is used to connect the laces.

It goes without saying that the Swoosh and heel counters are entirely covered in multicolored beads. They combine to create a distinctive zigzag arrangement unlike everything else in the market, just like the stated "Black" hue.

All of this is placed on top of a crisp, white Air midsole that is as comfy as they come, and it comes packaged in a limited-edition red shoe box along with two additional sets of laces so you can fully customize them. While one set is beige, the other is coated in sky-blue tones.

Keep a watchful eye out for the new Premium Goods x Nike Air Force 1 colorway, which is all set to debut in the coming weeks. All those interested in buying these low-top shoes can quickly register on the shoe company's official web page to receive further updates on these collaborative sneakers.

