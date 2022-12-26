8 Air Jordan sneaker releases under Retro Collection planned for 2023 

The Spring/Summer 2023 Air Jordan Retro Collection from the Swoosh label’s flagship Jordan Brand was recently introduced. The collection provided sneakerheads and Jordan fans a hearty holiday serving in the form of their much awaited numbered AJs.

The collection features long-awaited nostalgic comebacks, modern takes on time-honored hues like the Jordan 13 “Playoffs”, and brand-new designs like the Jordan 3 “White Cement” Re-Imagined.

If you’re a Jumpman fan and keen to know what the brand plans to offer under its 2023 Retro lineup, then continue reading as Sportskeeda has listed eight highly coveted Air Jordans that will be delivered in various sizing options in the coming year.

Air Jordan 13 “Playoffs” and seven other Air Jordan sneaker releases introduced under Retro Collection

1) Air Jordan 1 High OG “White Cement”

Large and striking cement-print embellishments on this AJ1 High OG give it a statement-making appeal. The ankle collar as well as the distinctive Nike Swoosh are made of sleek black leather, while the top is made of a base of white leather. The shoe sports lustrous black Jordan Wings branding plus black laces. The design is complete with a white midsole as well as a gray outer sole unit.

On February 25, 2023, the AJ1 High OG "White Cement" is expected to be on sale for $180 through SNKRS and even at a few select chain stores.

2) Air Jordan 2 “Lucky Green”

Take a closer look at the AJ2 Lucky Green shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

This AJ2 features an all-white leather foundation and a timeless color combination. The "Lucky Green" edging on the top complements the coloring of the backside on the heel. The rear outer sole unit as well as tongue flap both feature additional "Lucky Green" details. The design is complete with a "Sail" midsole and a "Steel Gray" outer sole unit.

On February 3, 2023, AJ2 "Lucky Green" is anticipated to be released via SNKRS and at a couple key participating retailers for $175. It will come in full family shoe sizes.

3) Air Jordan 3 Retro “White Cement” Re-Imagined

There is a strong interest in this shoe because it is one of the most cherished Air Jordan 3 colorways. This time, the AJ3 will have an aged look and will also be ready to wear. Additionally, this new version of the shoe will be created to adhere to the 1988 specifications, keeping the elephant print as accurate as possible.

More worn elements can be observed around the midsole, heel tab, and eyelets. The sneaker will reportedly be released around All-Star Weekend and will come packed in a special collectors' edition box.

On March 11, 2023, the AJ3 "White Cement" Re-Imagined is expected to go on sale for $210 at SNKRS and a few other retail locations.

4) Air Jordan 4 SE “Craft”

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming AJ4 sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The shoe's base is constructed of Photon Dust leather, while the tongue, quarter panel, and mudguard also have a matching color. The Jumpman's tongue flaps, heel counters, and eyelets are all painted Pale Vanilla, as are the eyelets. A cream midsole and an apparent Air unit in the heel complete the shoe, which also features Flat Pewter on the heeltab, liner, and outer sole unit.

On February 11, 2023, the AJ4 SE "Craft" is expected to go on sale for $210 at SNKRS and a few additional retail chains.

5) Women’s Air Jordan 5 Retro “Mars for Her”

Here's a detailed look at the Mars for Her shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

This AJ5 will be sought after by all Air Jordan loving women. Tyvek leather was used to make the vivid red top. The netting, midsole and lace toggle of the shoe all feature worn-in details. In addition, the midsole has a splash of orange over a black base. On the eyestay as well as the inner lining, further black accents are visible. On the front of the gray tongue is a black Jumpman. On the side of the heel counter, there is a little 23 embroidered.

On January 14, 2023, the AJ5 WMNS "Mars For Her" will be released. The suggested retail price is $200 for each pair.

6) Air Jordan 6 Retro “Cool Gray”

Take a closer look at the Cool Gray sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The "Cool Gray" color scheme has held the shoe scene spellbound over the decades. Akin to the AJ6 "Carmine" color blocking, the shoe has a white foundation with gray nubuck paneling on the toe tops, mid-panels, tongue flaps, and midsoles. The recognizable pull tab on the heel as well as the semi-translucent sole unit are recurring design elements. The tongue and heel of the shoe also include the Jumpman logo.

On February 4, 2023, the $200 AJ6 "Cool Gray" is expected to be available via SNKRS and at a few participating stores.

7) Air Jordan 13 Retro “Playoffs”

The initial wearer of the shoes was Michael Jordan, who also sported them on the Bulls' journey to their sixth NBA Finals participation and during the 1998 NBA All-Star Game.

The model, which was last seen in 2011, is back with a black tumbled leather top featuring red and white accents on the tongue flap, midsole, and outer sole unit. Returning features include the tongue's yellow highlights as well as black suede toppings.

On February 18, 2023, SNKRS and a few select retail sneaker businesses will once again sell the Air Jordan 13 "Playoffs" for $210 per pair.

8) WMNS Air Jordan 14 Retro “Steel Gray”

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

This AJ14 boasts a glossy leather top with crinkles that appear to be lavender-tinted gray on the outside. The black Jumpman logo, shank plate, and calf collar juxtapose with the white shoe. On the tongue as well as Jumpman insignia, there are hints of crimson. The design is enhanced by a steel gray midsole.

In the spring of 2023, the AJ14 Low WMNS "Steel Gray" will go on sale. The regular price is $180.

