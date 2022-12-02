When will SoleFly x Air Jordan 13 shoes and apparel collection be released? Price and more explored 

Nike’s Jordan brand has once again teamed up with SoleFly to revamp its widely loved Air Jordan 13 signature shoe. The reimagined sneakers will be dropped alongside a matching apparel capsule.

The complete collab collection of the SoleFly x Jordan brand will be available for purchase from Friday, December 2, 2022, at 10 am EST. Interested readers can easily buy the sneakers and apparel items from SoleFly.com, alongside a few other retail partners.

While the exclusive footwear pieces will be marked with a price tag of $200 for each pair, the clothing items will vary from $40 to $200 apiece.

Although the apparel items will also arrive at the Nike SNKRS app on Saturday, December 3, 2022, Air Jordan 13 is expected to drop on the app in the upcoming weeks.

SoleFly x Jordan brand will offer revamped Air Jordan 13 and accompanying apparel range

Take a closer look at the heel counters of the new Air Jordan 13 shoes (Image via SoleFly)

Numerous businesses, including A Ma Maniere, have added their distinctive flair to numerous Jordan brand designs. However, establishments associated with MJ frequently receive preferential treatment. SoleFly has connections to the man who launched the most sought-after brand of basketball shoes, just like Marcus Jordan's Trophy Room store that recently received a special AJ 7.

The Miami-based business has had several occasions to collaborate on famous Air Jordan shoes, such as Air Jordan 1 High and Low in addition to more recent models like the Air Jordan 23. This was all possible due to its founding father, Carlos Prieto, being MJ's brother-in-law. Returning to the past, Air Jordan 13 is currently receiving SoleFly treatment.

While writing about the design inspiration and featuring its highly anticipated Air Jordan 13 shoes, the brand says:

“SoleFly is back with another Jordan collaboration, this time with the AJ13, inspired by Jordan's retirement in 1998. We go from the court to the open sea for our next journey.”

Further continues as:

“The ripstop upper highlights aquatic performance materials that keep us moving, while the welded side panel showcases a feature you'd see in maritime vessels. The iconic holographic jewel at the heel and outsole resembles the reflections of the sea and like a yacht with its name, Solely embroidery on the tongue and insole leaves our mark. Wouldn't we all rather be fishing?!”

The color scheme detracts from SoleFly's regular usage of Florida-inspired hues in this partnership, opting for a UNC blue throughout its dotted suede covering. While branding accents on the ankle and aforementioned tongue swap out traditional Jordan emblems for SoleFly on the left shoe, the "Flint" overtones continue with cream colors visible along the canvas ripstop layer, placed on the toe top and the tongue.

Gray suede with the renowned green cat eye accent at the collar wraps around the borders of the upper and sole starting at the heel. The UNC blue sockliner, which is close to the top, features a baseball stitch trim on top of its mesh structure.

Take a closer look at the apparel items offered under this new collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

A faux leopard pattern design covers the foam inlay on the insole, featuring the Jordan and SoleFly insignia divided between the right and left shoe, respectively. The AJ 13's midsole is comprised of the two basic colors - cream and blue. Meanwhile, the rubber outsole is accented with touches of gum, cream, and blue.

Besides the stylish sneakers, the clothing items offered by the collab include:

Jordan x SoleFly Men's Hoodie can be availed for $130 each.

Jordan x SoleFly Men's T-Shirt can be bought for $50 each.

Jordan x SoleFly Men's Jacket is priced at $200 each.

Jordan x SoleFly Men's Cargo Pants can be availed for $150 apiece.

Jordan x SoleFly Bucket Hat is priced at $40 each.

All the apparel items are fashioned in similar hues, which perfectly compliments the color scheme of the new Air Jordan 13 shoe.

Don’t forget to cop the upcoming apparel and sneaker collection.

