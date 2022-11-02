Where to buy Trophy Room x Air Jordan 7 "New Sheriff in Town" collab? Price, release date, and more explored

Michael Jordan's eponymous label under Nike is collaborating with his son Marcus Jordan's luxury sneaker boutique, Trophy Room, for a pair of Air Jordan 7. The duo will be releasing their latest collaboration, dubbed the "New Sheriff in Town," which features the iconic Air Jordan 7 footwear silhouette and men's apparel items.

The latest offering from the dynamic duo is a nod to Michael Jordan and basketball legends Magic Johnson and Larry Bird as the three played at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics. The collaborative offering will be released via an in-store raffle at the Trophy Room on November 3, 2022.

The Trophy Room store is located at 50 S. Rosalind Ave. in Orlando, and customers can enter the in-store raffle before 8 pm EDT. Winners will be announced on November 4, 2022.

Trophy Room x Air Jordan 7 "New Sheriff in Town" collab colorway celebrates the 1992 Barcelona Olympics

Trophy Room x Air Jordan 7 "New Sheriff in Town" collab (Image via Sportskeeda)

Marcus Jordan launched his luxury and meaningful sneaker boutique Trophy Room back in 2016. Through many collaborations with the Jordan label, Marcus Jordan tells stories and reminds MJ's fans about his father's glory days.

On November 3, 2022, the dynamic duo will be expanding upon the collaborative sneaker catalog via an Air Jordan 7 colorway, dubbed the New Sheriff in Town. The latest collaborative makeover is akin to the previously released Air Jordan 1 Freeze Out.

The release of this iterarion of the Air Jordan 7 pair has been rumored in the sneaker sphere since August 2021, and has now finally received an official release date. Colorway will honor Michael Jordan's memorable play against Magic Johnson and Larry Bird as he dominated them in Team USA during the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

TROPHY ROOM @TrophyRoomStore



presents the



‘New Sheriff in Town’



Men’s sizing.



Raffle Entry in-store until 11/3 8PM



Winners selected on 11/4



Apparel will be available to purchase for raffle winners



#TROPHYROOM “There’s A New Sheriff In Town.” @TrophyRoomStore presents the @Jumpman23 7 Retro Collection‘New Sheriff in Town’Men’s sizing.Raffle Entry in-store until 11/3 8PMWinners selected on 11/4Apparel will be available to purchase for raffle winners “There’s A New Sheriff In Town.”@TrophyRoomStore presents the @Jumpman23 7 Retro Collection‘New Sheriff in Town’Men’s sizing. Raffle Entry in-store until 11/3 8PMWinners selected on 11/4 🏆 Apparel will be available to purchase for raffle winners 🏆 #TROPHYROOM🏆‼️ https://t.co/Hpu15gfWE3

In the Olympic scrimmage, Michael Jordan infamously told the aforementioned NBA players, "There's a new sheriff in town." A similar message also appears stitched partially along the insides of the tongue.

The shoe was officially unveiled on the Trophy Room's official Instagram and Twitter handle on November 1, 2022. The short video campaign is based on old Western films. In the campaign video, a sheriff pulls up in a red sports car in a dramatic entry into town.

In the video, the rowdy sheriff is seen sporting the collaborative Air Jordan 7 silhouette instead of rustic cowboy boots. The pair comes clad in a mix of 'Obsidian/Dark Obsidian/True Red/Metallic Gold' color palette. The upper of the shoe is constructed out of suede material with multiple decorations in the form of metallic gold hardware and Olympic ring colors on the heel tabs.

More branding details are added with Michael Jordan's signature on the heel region. The shoe will be accompanied by extra laces, clipboard, and a custom shoe box.

The collaborative Air Jordan shoe will be launched via an in-store raffle at the Trophy Room on November 3, 2022 at a retail price of $225. The winners of the raffle will be announced the following day, November 4.

Poll : 0 votes