Nike Air Max 90 “UNC” shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

Coming up shortly is a brand new version of the Nike Air Max 90 silhouette. The sneaker gets given a makeover and is outfitted in a dress with a "UNC" theme. These understated shoe designs use University Blue, White and Gray accents.

The “UNC” rendition of the Nike Air Max 90 is set to make its debut in the new year. Although the official release date of these sneakers is kept under the covers by the shoe brand, these Air Max 90 sneakers will be sold both online as well as offline outlets of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a couple of other associated retail merchants.

Nike Air Max 90 will be dressed in a “UNC” makeup with University blue, gray, and black hues

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Air Max 90 UNC colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

A number of must-have hues, including the recently debuted Nike Air Max 90 "UNC," will be released by the Oregon-based sportswear company to commemorate the Air Max 90's 34th birthday next year. This has got to be one of our current favorite pairs out of all the ones that were recently announced. In fact, you might have mistakenly believed that this AM90 is one of Tinker Hatfield's originals if you didn't know any better.

The Oregon-based activewear company highlights the origins of its trailblazing Air Max technology as:

“Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. In 1987, the Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioning—suddenly they could see it. Since then, next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking color combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.”

Take a closer look at the heel counter and branding accents of the arriving sneakers (Image via House of Heat)

The entire shoe is wrapped in a White/University Blue-Dark Obsidian color scheme. This Air Max 90 features a multi-material top that sits on a base of a clean white mesh, with the remaining portion of the upper being covered in light gray suede.

The lacing mechanism as well as the hairy Swoosh are decorated with University Blue colors and Nike adds black obsidian leather to the mudguards to give them a rich appearance.

All of this rests on top of a spotlessly clean Max Air midsole tread, which is surrounded by a sequence of complementary colors down below. Nike Air labeling is featured throughout the tongue flaps as well as rubber heel badges.

Additional branding accents also appear on the bold black insoles, and these Nike Air accents are accomplished in blue tones. These insoles are complimented with matching black sockliners.

Keep a watchful eye on the latest Nike Air Max 90 “UNC” shoes that are scheduled to be dropped in the following year. If you want to get the aforementioned sneakers, then don’t forget to sign up to the shoe company’s official web page to stay posted on the release info of these pairs.

In addition to the aforementioned UNC colorway, the shoe company will also present "Lunar New Year," "Valentine's Day," and "Future is Equal" colorways in 2023.

