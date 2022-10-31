Where to buy Nike Air Max 90 Futura “Lunar New Year” edition? Price and more details explored 

The Swoosh is getting ready to introduce another new iteration of its ultramodern Nike Air Max 90 Futura silhouette. The latest shoe, dubbed “Lunar New Year,” follows the “Neapolitan” and “Minty Green” colorways, both of which debuted earlier this year.

The upcoming “Lunar New Year” rendition of the Nike Air Max 90 Futura model is expected to step into the footwear world in the next few weeks of 2022. These stylish colorful sneakers are priced at $150 for each pair.

Those looking to buy them can easily avail these through the online and offline locations of Nike and their affiliated retail outlets.

Nike Air Max 90 Futura “Lunar New Year” variant will arrive with multi-colored overlays

Here's a detailed look at the Nike Air Max 90 Futura Lunar New Year edition (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike maintains a constant return to its timeless designs while also attempting to upgrade them. In the past, the brand has proven its dedication towards staying on top of the fashion game with its numerous Air Jordan 1 and Dunk iterations. In order to further this endeavor, the Air Max 90 Futura was introduced in 2022.

From idea to testing to styling, the Nike Air Max 90 Futura revolutionizes the original Air design. The sneaker, originally known as the Air Max 90 Scrap, employs a layered style with stacked design components. A sawtooth edge around the toe of the silhouette lends to it a component of finely crafted elegance.

Air cushioning and velvety padding around the ankle provides first-class comfort to the wearer. The shoe brand mentions the origin and legacy of the trailblazing Air Max cushioning as follows:

“Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. In 1987, the Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioning—suddenly they could see it. Since then, next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking colour combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.”

Take a closer look at the heel counter and the toe tops of the impending sneakers (Image via Twitter/@sneakernews)

A dynamic multi-color esthetic featuring splashes of lavender, orange, and crimson, is present all across the top overlays, tongue, and sock liner using .

The model's foggy black and gray suede topping is contrasted by a clean white base, and the mix of the aforementioned colors continues with a watermelon-hued Swoosh and sky blue accents on the eye stay flaps, an Air Max-equipped sole unit, and cursive lettering on the insoles as well as tongue tabs.

Finally, the model also comes with a white midsole combined with a black and turquoise-tipped outer sole unit.

Keep an eye out for the upcoming Nike Air Max 90 Futura that is scheduled to arrive in the next few weeks. With a retail price label of $150 per pair, these colorful footwear pieces will be sold by the physical and online stores of Nike and its partnering retail sellers.

