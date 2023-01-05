Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Black” shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

The recent collaborations between the two cherished Nike subsidiaries —Nike Skateboarding and Jordan Brand— have given the Air Jordan 4 silhouette a fresh look. Jordan Brand's fourth trademark silhouette will be included in the next joint release in a "Black" hue.

On March 20, 2023, the brand-new Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Pine Green" is expected to be released. The footwear will be sold for a set price of $225 per pair.

Sneaker aficionados will be able to get them from Nike SB and Nike’s SNKRS app, plus a few other partnered Jordan Brand and Nike SB retail locations, as per the earlier reports.

Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 will be dressed in an all-black outfit for the latest collab launch

Other images offering a closer look at the upcoming Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 collab sneaker launch (Image via Twitter/@sneakerhack)

A little over a year after their partnership was first rumoured, it will begin to take shape in 2023. By posting a video of himself skating while wearing a pair of Jordan 4s that resembled the older Black Cat colorway of the style, Nike SB rider Eric Koston added fuel to the suspicions. This shoe could be a Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 test model.

And now, at the start of the new year, sources from reliable sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz confirm that the partnership will be released this spring.

This wouldn't be the first time Jordan Brand and Nike SB collaborated; back in 2019, they worked together on a number of Air Jordan 1 models, two of which had wearaway uppers similar to the "Lance Mountain" partnership that had been released five years earlier. The inter-brand collaboration is splurging on a simpler, more plain hue for Air Jordan 4.

On its official Jordan Webpage, Swoosh's Brand highlighted the history of its fourth trademark silhouette as follows:

“Proving his preeminent athletic prowess and distinctive style, Jordan closed the 1988/89 season with one of the game's most notable plays. With 6 seconds left in game 5 against Cleveland, MJ sinks "the shot", a dexterous, buzzer-beating move that continued to propel MJ along on his awe-inspiring journey.”

The brand further shared:

“The Air Jordan IV was the first global market release of the franchise. Another first, the shoe appeared in Spike Lee's film Do the Right Thing, transcending the game of basketball to make a significant impact on pop culture. All eyes were on Jordan as he continued to rise.”

The heel tab also appears to be constructed of suede for durability sake rather than the usual plastic. Although the technology behind the sneaker is currently unknown, an improved cushioning arrangement will be used.

Watch out for the March 2019 arrival of the Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Black" sneakers. Don't forget to download the SNKRS app or register online on the Swoosh label's official website to receive updates on this release.

An additional "Pine Green" colorway is expected to be released as an outcome of their collaboration. Each variant will have a comparable retail price as well as a release date. These pairs will also be available through Nike SB and Jordan Brand's physical and online stores, akin to the green colorway.

