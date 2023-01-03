Nike SB Dunk Low Pro Navy/Tan shoes: Everything we know so far

Nike is getting ready to launch its all-new Nike SB Dunk Low Pro later this year in the brand new makeup. Not too long ago, popular sneaker insiders, namely @masterchefian and @prvt.selection, shared an in-hand look at the newly created sneakers., revealing that the latest shoe will be offered in a "Navy/Tan" color scheme.

The new variant of the Nike SB Dunk Low Pro silhouette will be stepping into the footwear world in the coming weeks. Those interested in copping them will be able buy these two-toned sneakers from the in-store as well as offline outlets of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a slew of affiliated retail merchants. Dunkheads will have to stick around for the official release date and pricing info on the skate shoes.

Nike SB Dunk Low Pro shoes will arrive in a new "Navy/Tan" makeup with white sole units

Take a closer look at the upcoming Nike SB Dunk Low Pro sneakers (Image via Instagram/@masterchefian)

Skateboarding experienced a generational uptick in 2000. Skating was evolving into a culture that went well beyond any one stunt, event, or period in time. Seeing the popularity of the culture, the Swoosh label found a way to further its progression.

Nike SB was founded in 2002. Rather than concentrating on making the best skate shoes, SB and Sandy Bodecker sought to comprehend the environment, the ecology, and the people who were in charge of it. Stores, hangouts, veterans, workshops, partnerships, collectors, and artists all contributed to its uniqueness.

Nike SB's shoe collection has notably benefited from the Swoosh label's SB division's years-long use of various artists' creative expressions. Additionally, both SB Dunk Low and SB Dunk High are included in this catalog.

Recounting the Dunk's origins and evolution on its website, Nike writes:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colourways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

A wide range of alternatives, including several collaborations, notably the most recent ones with Concepts and HUF, which drew its inspiration from the world of skating, have appeared on shelves during the past few months.

In 2023, Run the Jewels, as well as the beverage makers Jarritos and Heineken, are anticipated to release their own SB Dunks. A sneak peek at the internal projects the SB team has been working on for the new year is now available.

Take a closer at the heel and lateral surfaces of the Nike SB Dunk Low sneaker (Image via Instagram/@masterchefian)

The SB Dunk Low Pro is dressed in a wheat and navy color scheme that is reminiscent of Supreme's Jewel Swoosh SB Dunk Lows, which was introduced back in 2019. Wheat-colored rough suede is preferred for the toes and mudguards, while navy accents the majority of the upper in hefty canvas.

The appearance is then completed by an all-white sole unit and patterned navy and blue lace sets, a wheat tongue tag, and a navy pull button.

Watch out for the understated Nike SB Dunk Low Pro Navy/Tan footwear this year. To get immediate updates about this leaked shoe, one may even register on the shoe company's official e-commerce website or download the SNRKS app from the label.

Poll : 0 votes