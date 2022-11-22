Where to buy Jarritos x Nike SB Dunk Low sneakers? Everything we know so far

Nike has prioritized the Dunk silhouette in 2022, and the excitement over their Dunk Low-top sneakers isn't showing any signs of slowing down amongst the sneakerheads. The swoosh label is therefore continuing to capitalize on this trend by ushering in more colorways for the first half of 2023.

The latest colorway to appear over the Dunk Low silhouette from the skateboarding sub-label is in collaboration with the Mexican soft drink label Jarritos. The frequent collaborators will be introducing a new colorway, the Jarritos green hue.

The official release date for the Jarritos x Nike SB Dunk Low sneakers hasn't been announced by the swoosh label. However, according to the media outlet Hypebeast, the sneakers will be released in Spring/Summer 2023 via the official e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers.

More about the upcoming Jarritos x Nike SB Dunk Low sneakers featuring the Mexican soft drink brand's colors

The upcoming Jarritos x Nike SB Dunk Low sneakers featuring the Mexican soft drink brand's colors (Image via @uptod4te/ Instagram)

Jarritos is a soft-drink brand in Mexico that was founded in 1950 by Don Francisco "El Güero" Hill. The label is currently under Novamex, which is a large bottling conglomerate. The label has slowly taken over the entire country of Mexico and is now an international drink due to its almost addictive taste.

The Mexican soft drink label is now collaborating with the swoosh label's Skateboarding label. The Nike SB Dunk silhouette first debuted in 2002, and ever since, it has grown to be one of the most beloved and recognized sneaker designs of all time.

The range of the sneaker line is one of the most sought-after designs as it marked the beginning of the shoes' transition from basketball-to-skateboarding sneakers, which are now common streetwear shoes. The shoe is often associated with buzzworthy collaborations with cool color-blocking schemes.

After a collaboration with the Japanese franchise Pokemon for a "Squirtle" makeover, the label is collaborating with Jarritos. The collaborative silhouette was first revealed in September 2022, by Brendan Dunne. The release comes after the previous release of Ben & Jerry's Chunky Dunky silhouette, which was another crossover between the sneaker world and the confectionery label.

The first look of the sneakers was shared by @masterchefian on its Instagram handle on November 22, 2022. The sneakers come clad in a Phantom/Safety Orange/Malachite color scheme. The base of the sneakers comes clad in an off-white hue, which is accompanied by light brown hemp.

The sneakers are constructed out of leather and canvas material, with the canvas material featuring a beige hue. The most prominent hue of them all appears over the swooshes on both medial and lateral sides in a rich green hue, which takes inspiration from the Mexican soft drink company's iconic jug logo.

The jug logo is also added in contrast over the lateral heels. A further nod to Jarritos' logo is given through the addition of "NIKE SB" branding in Jarritos' logo hues. The orange flair is further added over the white midsole's exposed stitching. Lastly, the sneakers' co-branding and aglets also feature hues of green and orange.

The collaborative sneakers are slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS, and select skate shops in Spring 2023, at a retail price of $130.

