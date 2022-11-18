When will Concepts x Nike SB Dunk Low “Orange Lobster” shoes be released? 

Beaverton’s activewear juggernaut Nike has once again teamed up with its longtime partner Concepts, a retailer brand, to add another new Nike SB Dunk Low iteration to their collaborative sneaker lineup. For the latest addition, the silhouette received an orange makeover that is highlighted with hits of white all over.

The eagerly awaited Concepts x Nike SB Dunk Low “Orange Lobster” variant is expected to enter the sneaker market on December 2, 2022, as quoted by a trusted sneaker insider Hypebeast. Those interested in copping these sneakers can check out Nike's online and offline stores and other select sellers such as Concepts.

Concepts x Nike SB Dunk Low will arrive in “Orange Lobster” colorway with sleek suede overlays

Here's a detailed look at the Concepts x Nike SB Dunk Low shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Back in 2008, Massachusetts-based Concepts and Nike SB collaborated on the Lobster series, which is perhaps one of the most successful lines by the Swoosh yet. Debuting in red, the Concepts x Nike SB collaboration redefined what a boutique collaborative approach could be by utilizing unique packaging and enigmatic marketing for the sake of storytelling.

Four other lobster colorways, spanning from blue to green, were created by Concepts and Nike SB over the years. The Swoosh label's official website mentions the origin and backstory of its iconic skateboarding silhouette, stating:

"From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters."

Further conyinuing:

"Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colourways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast."

This colorway has garnered media attention throughout 2022 after first becoming a rumor in May and early looks appearing in August. The orange-adorned sneaker pops vividly in its official display. The entire shoe is wrapped up in an Orange Frost/Electro Orange-White color scheme.

Take a closer look at the sleek toe tops of the upcoming Nike SB Dunk Low shoes (Image via Nike)

The top balances a range of orange tones while reintroducing elements like the Swooshes' white edge and the lobster motif, which is a fan favorite.

The lining resurrects the collection's plaid style in a complimentary orange and white hues. Furthermore, the pair of white lace loops and premium mesh tongue flaps also join in to make these footwear pieces. The optional signature bands are black at the toe top, matching the midsole of the sneakers. The customary Nike lettering also appears on the rear heel counters in white.

Rounding out the pair are the SB Dunk midsoles that are perfectly glued to the orange rubber outer sole unit to match the rest. Three different sets of lace loops will be offered with these low-tops, namely blue, orange, and white.

Set your reminders for an all-new “Orange Lobster” colorway of Concepts x Nike SB Dunk Low arriving next month. If you don’t want to miss out on these skate shoes, then signing up to the Swoosh’s official website will keep you informed about the drop of the aforementioned pair.

