Where to buy Concepts x Nike SB Dunk Low Orange Lobster? Everything we know so far

The Oregon-based sportswear giant's sub-brand, Nike SB, is renewing its collaboration with the Boston-based label, Concepts aka CNCPTS, for a makeover of the Nike SB Dunk Low-top silhouette. After releasing one of the most iconic silhouettes in 2008, dubbed the Red Lobsters, the two will be releasing a new makeover for the sneakers, dubbed the Orange Lobsters.

After 14 years of their first collaboration, the latest makeover is expected to continue the lobster-inspired series between the retailer and the Swoosh label's skateboarding division. According to the sneaker leak page, @yankeekicks, the sneakers are slated to be released on Nike SNKRS in 2022. No official release information by the involved labels has been released yet.

More about the upcoming Concepts x Nike SB Dunk Low Orange Lobster sneakers

Upcoming Concepts x Nike SB Dunk Low Orange Lobster sneakers (Image via @yankeekicks / Instagram)

The catalog of Concept's collaborations is replete with many projects, alongside other streetwear and sportswear brands. Still, sneakerheads agree that none are as iconic as its collaborative "Lobster" series of the SB Dunk Low with the swoosh.

Previously, the dynamic duo has collaborated for five different colorways of the lobster Dunk lows, including red, yellow, blue, purple, and green iterations. Now, readying itself for the sixth iteration of the series, the two will bring forth an orange colorway.

After an early look of the lobsters provided by the sneaker page, JGGrails, in May 2022, Yankee Kicks provided an on-foot look of the Orange Lobsters on its official Instagram handle on August 6, 2022.

The kicks draw inspiration from the previously released iterations of the Lobster series, including red lobster and yellow lobster. The blend of yellow and red offerings will feature many of the saga's signature design cues, such as the toe box straps and the plaid interior liners.

The shoe features two-toned nubuck orange uppers accented by the speckles. The sneakers feature multiple brandings such as the orange swooshes with framing, Nike SB tongues and Nike embroidered over heels, and specially customized printed Zoom Air insoles.

More details come in the form of matching laces, white tongues, white/orange plaid sockliners, and black rubber bands around the forefoot region.

These will feature orange overlays with speckled details similar to the previous Lobster SB Dunks. The shoes feature a white border around the swooshes and white tongues. The inner lining features a white and orange checkered liner.

To finish the look, black-hued midsoles with orange exposed stitching are seen contrasting with the orange outsoles and a Zoom Air insole. According to the media outlet, Hypebeast, one can expect a special friends and family pair to accompany the Orange lobsters.

These Friends and Family Orange Lobster SB Dunks will be packaged in a detailed packaging compared to the retail version.

The Concepts x Nike SB Dunk Low "Orange Lobster" pair is rumored to be released later this year, 2022, on the official e-commerce site of Nike SNKRS, Concepts, and at select Nike SB skate shops. However, no confirmed release information has been announced by Concepts or Nike.

