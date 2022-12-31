Nike SB Dunk Low “Heineken 2.0” shoes: Everything we know so far 

Following the release of certain photographs of a much-anticipated Nike SB Dunk Low "Heineken 2.0" shoe online, rumors of a collaboration between the skateboarding division of Nike and the Dutch brewer Heineken recently began to take shape. Heineken and Nike fans are excited about the upcoming developments in this anticipated sneaker design.

No official disclosures have been made by either of the involved parties. More updates are anticipated from the businesses in the upcoming months for the Nike SB Dunk Low "Heineken 2.0," which is currently only available in the air.

Fans who like these footwear pieces and wish to add a pair to their collection will be able to purchase them online as well as at the physical outlets of Nike, its SNRKS app, and a bunch of selected retail chains.

Nike SB Dunk Low is expected to arrive in "Heineken 2.0" makeup with typical green overlays

Here's a detailed look at the Heineken inspired Nike SB Dunk Low shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

With the beginning of a new year, Nike SB's 20th anniversary will end, but the skate-obsessed label will continue its milestone festivities even into 2023, reviving some of the most famous designs.

Throughout 2022, the Nike SB Dunk Low silhouette has already embraced different color schemes and designs, both in the form of general releases as well as collaborative launches with brands like Crushed Skate shop, Concepts, and HUF. For the next year, Nike will offer the aforementioned "Heineken 2.0" variant alongside another vibrant and luxe colorway designed together with Run the Jewels.

The Swoosh highlights the roots and evolution of its timeless Nike Dunk range as,

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colourways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

The Drop Date @thedropdate Heineken and Nike SB are set to link up again in 2023 - what do you think of their previous collab from 2003? Heineken and Nike SB are set to link up again in 2023 - what do you think of their previous collab from 2003? https://t.co/05We1Tb9Rq

Noted sneaker tipster @jfgrails on Instagram stated recently that the "Heineken" Dunk, a pair of 2003 sneakers dressed in "Classic Green," "Black," "White," and "Red," is supposed to be making a comeback in a "2.0" edition.

The nearly 20-year-old design distinctively referenced the subtle green cans characteristic of the Dutch beer company, despite not being an official partnership. A ruby-colored star was embellished at the lateral heel, which completed the two-tone design.

LeBron James' "Fruity Pebbles" releases are examples of how Nike got the legal aspect of things correct for proper product executions, though it's highly improbable that the Swoosh will collaborate with Heineken to produce a "Heineken 2.0" SB Dunk and will instead choose to work on a follow-up to the "Silver Box" independent release.

Keep an eye out for these exciting beer-can-inspired Nike SB Dunk Low shoes. One can even sign up on the shoe company's official e-commerce website or SNRKS app to receive instant updates on this rumored rerelease.

Poll : 0 votes