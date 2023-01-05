5 best upcoming Air Jordan 4 sneakers of 2023

In 1989, the Air Jordan family received Air Jordan 4. It was when Michael ruled the basketball scene with his conviction and style of play.

At the time, Tinker Hatfield created a brand new model for AJ's inventory. Hatfield added ingenious elements of contemporary flair to his new creation while preserving the look of the third signature silhouette. These brand-new Air Jordans earned a lot of popularity and eventually went out of stock worldwide.

Mars Blackmon, now known as Spike Lee, loved these sneakers so much that he prominently included them in his movie Do The Right Thing. AJs have progressively grown in popularity among sneakerheads, particularly Jordan enthusiasts, throughout the years. The label made a concerted effort to release numerous variations of its initial design in consideration of its rising popularity.

Like every year, Jordan Brand has great plans for the silhouette, offering both GRs and collaborative launches. Continue reading if you wish to learn more about the upcoming AJ4 sneaker releases of 2023.

Air Jordan 4 “Red Cement” and four other colorways planned for release in 2023

1) Air Jordan 4 SE “Craft”

Take a closer look at the forthcoming launch (Image via Sportskeeda)

The shoe's foundation is made of Photon Dust leather, while the tongue flap, quarter panel, and mudguards also share the same color. The Jumpman's tongue flaps, heel counters, and eyelets are all dyed Pale Vanilla, just like eyelets. The outsole, heel tab, inner lining, and white midsole of this footwear, which also has a noticeable Air unit in the heel, are all covered in Flat Pewter.

This Air Jordan 4 is one of many vintage Jordans with various textures on top as well as a worn look on the midsole. Another difference between this and previous Jordan 4s is that the typical netting on the sidebar and the tongue has indeed been completely eliminated and replaced with debossed suede to mimic the texture.

On February 11, 2023, the Air Jordan 4 SE "Craft" is expected to go on sale for $210 at SNKRS and a few select sites.

2) Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Pine Green”

Here's a look at the mock-up of the upcoming collab shoes (Image via Sole Retriever)

The color themes for the upcoming AJ4 sneakers are Sail/White, Pine Green, Neutral Grey, Gum Yellow, and Varsity Red. The sole component of this footwear will be leather. Most of the uppers are finished in neutral white and light grey shades despite the name "Pine Green."

The sidewalls, heel counters, and outer sole units are where green hits are most noticeable. Varsity red accents, predominantly employed for branding, complete these pairs.

On March 20, 2023, the brand-new Nike SB x AJ4 "Pine Green" is set to be released. These shoes will be supplied for a set price of $225 per pair.

3) Air Jordan 4 “Red Cement”

With the long-awaited "Red Cement" edition of AJ4, Jordan Brand continues to play around with different palettes in some classic hues.

Though specifics are still a mystery, we can anticipate a similar colorblocking to the Air Jordan 4 "White Cement" with Fire Red accents all around in place of the Cement Grey ones. Whether Nike Air or Jumpman markings will be present on the heel tab is still uncertain, but the shoe will be offered in full-family sizing, so look for the Jumpman on the tongue tag.

On August 12, 2023, SNKRS and a few merchants will sell the AJ4 "Red Cement" for $210.

4) Air Jordan 4 WMNS “Oil Green”

The sneaker top is made of timeless white leather with black accents on the tongue, heel tab, mudguard, and lacing strap. With "Oil Green" highlights on the midsole, lining, eyelets, and Jumpman, this colorblocking is ideal for Spring. The style is finished with a "Neutral Grey" outer sole unit.

Coming on February 9, 2023, the $200 Air Jordan 4 WMNS "Oil Green" will be available through SNKRS and at a few stores.

5) Air Jordan 4 “Thunder”

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Craft colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

Jordan Brand is reissuing the iconic Air Jordan 4 "Thunder" colorblocking, which diehards last saw in 2012. This comes after the "Red Thunder" AJ4 dropped back in January 2022.

The 2006 model, which has black nubuck uppers featuring yellow accents on the midsoles, side panels, and wing tip eyelets, is still available today. The tongue flaps and heel tabs feature the Jordan logo, which is followed by a sole unit made entirely of black.

On May 13, 2023, SNKRS and a few merchants will sell the AJ4 "Thunder" for $210.

These were the five best AJ4 colorways you can look out for in 2023. To keep yourself up to date on any of the iterations mentioned above, you can register on Nike’s online web page or install its SNKRS app for further notifications.

