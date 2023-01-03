Nike Dunk Low CO.JP "Brown Snakeskin" shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored

With the arrival of the new year and its enormous customer base, Nike is prepared to capitalize on its steam from 2022 by releasing a new batch of sneakers, including Nike Dunk Low, Air Force, Air Penny 2, and more.

The Dunk Low CO.JP legacy will be explored and expanded with a new brown and black addition later on in 2023. After the images surfaced last month, sneakerheads now have a thorough look at the shoes while they are on foot. These images were recently released by the popular sneaker media page @yankeekicks (on Instagram).

The brand new CO.JP “Brown Snakeskin” sneakers are all set to step into the footwear market in the upcoming weeks of this year. Although most details of these exclusive shoes are kept under cover by the shoe company, these sneakers will be offered by Nike's online and offline outlets, the SNKRS app, and a slew of partnering retail chains.

Nike Dunk Low “Brown Snakeskin” colorway pays tribute to the brand’s Japanese web address CO.JP

Take a closer look at the upcoming Nike Dunk Low sneakers (Image via Instagram/@prvt.selection)

The CO.JP line played a significant role in Nike's early 2000s past and set the stage for the current atmosphere of partnerships and ultra-limited launches. As such, the line saw some of the most unique color variants released. The "Linen" and "Cocoa Snake" AF1 are two legendary pairs from the line, but Dunk created some of the finest shoes, like the recently retroed "Argon" or "Samba" hues.

A brand new CO.JP version of the Nike Dunk Low with earth tones as well as snakeskin patterns will be unveiled to the public in 2023. The Swoosh emphasizes the beginnings and development of its classic Nike Dunk line as:

"From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colourways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Take a look at the on-foot images of the arriving Nike Dunk Low shoes (Image via Instagram/@yankeekicks)

The complete shoe is wrapped up in a Brown/Black-Red-Sail color scheme. The eyestays, on top of the heel patch, plus mudguards are covered in two different hues of brown suede. Meanwhile, the mudguard and a portion of the heel overlay are composed of a sand-colored, washed-looking brown suede. The toe box, quarter panel, and collar all feature a snakeskin design that is partially covered by a mesh layer underneath this.

The tongue flap and lace set are covered in sail and black, with the "Nike" tongue tag receiving the iconic "bred" treatment. The backside of the tongue flap is complete with a stitched tag, which pays homage to CO.JP and a brief historical note because the acronym (which stands for Concept Japan) used to be the Web address of Nike's Japanese website. The note behind the tongue reads:

“CO.JP stands for “Concept Japan” and was once the URL of Nike’s Website for Japan.”

Here's a detailed look at the snakeskin shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Another area for the CO.JP unique logo is on the mesh insole, which is encircled by black tones on both the insole and the accompanying leather sockliner. Finishing off the sneakers is a brown rubber outer sole unit that is banded together with the sail midsole to complete the overall esthetic.

Keep an eye out for the new Nike Dunk Low CO.JP "Brown Snakeskin" variant that will arrive in the next few weeks. One can also keep a check on these shoes by downloading the brand's SNKRS app or by signing up on the Swoosh label's official website.

