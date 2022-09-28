Where to buy Adidas Originals Rivalry Low “Orange Snakeskin” shoes? Everything we know so far

The Three Stripes 1986 silhouette, popularized by Patrick Ewing of the New York Knicks, is making a comeback with a new set of Adidas Originals Rivalry Low shoes. The newly designed pair will be a simple two-toned offering that features accents of snakeskin fabrics.

The Adidas Originals Rivalry Low “Orange Snakeskin” rendition is all set to hit the shelves during the Halloween season this year. Despite the confirmed release of these designs, the specific details are being kept under wraps. The pair will be sold by the official e-commerce store of Adidas as well as a slew of select retail shops.

Adidas Originals Rivalry Low arrives in spooky makeover with Orange Snakeskin overlays

Take a closer look at the impending Rivalry Low Orange Snakeskin sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Although the silhouette, dubbed Adidas Original Rivalry Low, was originally introduced as a basketball sneaker, over time it was widely admired by bands and artists including punk musicians. Hence, this contributed to much of the shoe’s popularity, which is coming back during this year's Halloween season.

Most major brands create special editions for Halloween. In a similar vein, the German sportswear juggernaut is getting ready to release its new Adidas Originals Rivalry Low shoes, which will feature an Orange Snakeskin makeover.

The design sports a Cloud White/Bold Orange-Chalk White color scheme. The uppers of these Rivalry Low pairs are entirely made of high-quality leather panels. The radially perforated toe tops are lined with similar crisp white leather mudguards.

On the other hand, these toe areas are combined with snakeskin textured elements. Next, the adjoining tongue flaps are constructed using identical white tones. Towards the neck, these tongue sections are embellished with Originals trefoil branding tags. These tongue areas are tied up with white lace loops.

The eponymous "Orange Snakeskin" overlays further appear on the laterals forming the characteristic three-stripe design. Moreover, the snakeskin embellishments are also added to the back heels, which are made with a white leather base.

To higlight the Halloween-themed color combination, orange accents are added to the off-white rubber midsole. When taking a closer look at the shoe, the Adidas lettering is embossed on the midsoles, which can be easily spotted around the medial sides of the pair.

Rounding out the shoes are complementing orange eyelets as well as inner linings. These eyelets feature tiny metal rings holding the drawstrings. The insoles are even made using orange tones, which are coupled with branding accents in white.

Keep an eye out for the upcoming Adidas Originals Rivalry Low “Orange Snakeskin” variant, which will drop in the coming weeks. This Halloween-special colorway will be sold by the online stores of the German shoe label as well as by some other affiliated retail merchants.

Interested shoppers are advised to sign up to Adidas’ official web page for quick updates and more info on these stylish low-top designs.

In related news, the shoe label recently debuted its Adidas Originals Superstar Halloween shoes. The official drop date of these pairs remains unannounced as of now, but they will arrive with a price tag of $100.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far