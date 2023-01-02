LeBron James x Nike LeBron 20 “Olive” shoes: Everything we know so far

King James and the Swoosh company are toasting twenty dazzling years of their association with the uniquely crafted Nike LeBron 20 silhouette. Fans of the player and sneakerheads are both praising the duo's new sneaker design.

In 2022, the well-known pair's numerous varied colorways of contemporary sneakers had already overrun the footwear market. However, the year 2023 won't see them slowing down either, as more completely new variations start to surface online.

The upcoming Nike LeBron 20 “Olive” rendition is slated to enter the sneaker market in the coming weeks of 2023. Although the confirmed drop and price details are kept pending by the shoe company, they are expected to be offered with a retail price label of around $200 for each pair. Additionally, these exclusive olive green hoop-inspired pairs will be sold by Nike, the SNRKS app, and its affiliated retail merchants.

LeBron James’ Nike LeBron 20 shoes will arrive in Olive overlays with suede makeup

Here's a detailed in-hand look at the upcoming Nike LeBron 20 Olive shoes (Image via Instagram/@rosinray)

Earlier this month, the sneaker community came across the "Art Basel," "Black Metallic Gold," and "Chosen 1" colorways of the Nike LeBron 20 silhouette. Now, sneakerheads are taking a look at the brand new "Olive" hue for the first time.

This is one of the newest color combinations to hit King James' twentieth signature footwear with the Swoosh label, which is becoming more and more prominent by the day. According to the Oregon shoe company, the twentieth original model by King James takes its inspiration by keeping the "next generation in mind":

“The LeBron XX is the first performance shoe in LeBron’s signature line to debut as a low-top. At first glance, the shoe’s intricate designs on the lateral guardrail call out special moments in LeBron’s career. While the shoe celebrates the past, LeBron says the LeBron XX was designed with the next generation in mind.”

Further describing some of the technically sophisticated features of its most modern basketball model, Nike says:

“The shoe’s main features include a lower profile, Zoom Air in the forefoot and the heel, and a carbon fiber midfoot shank. For underfoot cushioning, the forefoot has a top-loaded Air Zoom Turbo unit and the heel features a larger Zoom Air unit, measuring at 13 mm thickness, to help with impact protection. The synthetic-wrapped lateral guardrail helps secure the foot over the footbed.”

This LeBron 20 follows the story of the "South Beast" and chooses a full suede top over the more typical mesh one, in contrast to most of the combinations that sneakerheads have seen so far. The lateral side panels have a clean white swoosh that extends through them. In addition, this is covered by a brown swoosh that is finished in tumbled leather.

A comfy cream-colored Zoom Air midsole is placed underneath, and this earthy color continues towards the lacing mechanism for a military-inspired look. Last but not least, for play on and off the court, which requires a lightweight and responsive item, the shoe includes a carbon fiber footplate incorporated into it.

Wait for the latest iteration of the Nike LeBron 20 "Olive" hoop-inspired shoe, which will shortly be offered out in the next few weeks. Sneakerheads can consider signing up for the shoe company's official website to receive information about the aforementioned pair's official announcement if they don't want to lose out on these footwear pieces.

Poll : 0 votes