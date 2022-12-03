Where to buy Nike LeBron 20 “South Beast” shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

LeBron James and Nike aren't showing any signs of slowing down. Instead, they're expanding their shoe selection with the release of the brand-new Nike LeBron 20 silhouette. For the upcoming launch, the highly coveted sneaker will be dressed in a University Gold ensemble. The fresh colorway is dubbed “South Beast.”

On December 4, 2022, the new Nike LeBron 20 colorway will be available for purchase. This exclusive shoe will be delivered in a limited number of 200 pairs. Fans and sneaker enthusiasts can avail these shoes via the online as well as from the physical locations of UNKNWN (Akron and Miami). These sneakers will arrive with a fixed price label of $200 for each pair.

Nike LeBron 20 “South Beast” shoes will be dressed in University gold overlays

Take a closer look at the upcoming Nike LeBron 20 South Beast shoes (Image via UNKNWN)

Every year, the annual Art Basel event in Miami draws an enormous influx of stars, art connoisseurs, and fashionistas to South Beach for a week of exclusive launches, exhibits, and discussions on art. We frequently see companies offer a few pairs of special edition footwear when it comes to sneakers.

The Air Jordan 1 High collaboration with SoleFly from 2018 and the Air Jordan 1 High "Art Basel Pack," which was only available on a yacht during the festival, are two excellent examples. The LeBron 20 will debut in a "South Beast" hue in December. However, Nike Basketball did execute an advance rollout of the Freegum x LeBron 9 at Art Basel back in 2011.

The design description of the recently developed Nike LeBron 20 signature shoe on the Swoosh’s website reads:

“The LeBron XX is the first performance shoe in LeBron’s signature line to debut as a low-top. At first glance, the shoe’s intricate designs on the lateral guardrail call out special moments in LeBron’s career. While the shoe celebrates the past, LeBron says the LeBron XX was designed with the next generation in mind.”

Here's a detailed look at the toe top and heel counter of the sneakers (Image via UNKNWN)

Further continues as:

“The shoe’s main features include a lower profile, Zoom Air in the forefoot and the heel, and a carbon fiber midfoot shank. For underfoot cushioning, the forefoot has a top-loaded Air Zoom Turbo unit and the heel features a larger Zoom Air unit, measuring at 13 mm thickness, to help with impact protection.”

The pair that LeBron was caught wearing during a recent Playoff game and shared on Instagram foregoes the traditional mesh top in favor of an all-nubuck design. This strikingly resembles the previously discovered "Pink Diamond" hue.

The double-swoosh component along the lateral midfoot of this rendition features faux leopard print on top and metallic silver on the bottom. Meanwhile, the right side receives a blacked-out swoosh in place of the silver appearance.

The lace set and the tongue flap also started taking on a university gold coloration. LeBron's crown logo appears on the heel counters, and his signature is located on the tongue flap. The remainder of the branding elements is the same. Moreover, a white foam midsole with cushlon and Zoom Air is located underneath, and a gripping white rubber outer sole unit completes the look.

Save the date for the upcoming Nike LeBron 20 “South Beast” sneakers that will be dropped in ultra-limited quantities.

