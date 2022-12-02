When will AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 sneaker capsule be released? Price and more explored

Nike has once again joined forces with its longtime partner AMBUSH to give a fresh makeover to the former’s Nike Air Force 1 silhouette. The shoe will receive two new colorways, dubbed “Pickle Rick” and “Sonic.”

The highly anticipated AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Low sneaker pack is all set to make its debut on December 16, 2022. This pack will offer two fresh iterations, each of which will be sold for $190. These exclusive sneakers will be delivered by the online store of partnering labels, alongside a slew of authorized retail merchants.

AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 sneaker collection will offer two colorways, Pine Green and Game Royal

Here's a closer look at the upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Sonic colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

As seen in past AMBUSH x Nike Dunk High offerings like the "Black White" and "Deep Royal Blue" hues, Nike's fairly frequent engagement with collaborators enables companies like AMBUSH to add their distinctive design language to timeless Nike silhouettes. Following their most recent collaboration on the Air Adjust Force, Yoon Ahn's brand made simple changes to the classic Air Force 1.

The description of the upcoming AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 sneaker collection on the SNKRS web page reads,

“Teleport between worlds in the AF1 x Ambush. Fashion designer and visionary creative director Yoon Ahn turns up the volume on the iconic look with bold hues and color-popped accents inspired by techno spaces. Premium leather delivers a rich aesthetic full of natural variations, so you can transition effortlessly from your 9-5 to the dance floor. And no matter if you’re dancing or not, the exaggerated Swoosh gives the feeling of motion. Step on in—things are heating up.”

The first iteration, named “Sonic,” features a Game Royal/Vivid Sulfur color scheme. The superior tumble leather top is wrapped in a single shade of blue with accenting yellow elements showing up all over, apparently taking cues from the color schemes of Michael Jordan's high school, Laney High School.

Vivid Sulfur appears on the revamped lace dubrae, which sports branding for both AMBUSH and AF1, the Nike Swoosh that protrudes from the model's rear, and a larger heel tab bearing the Nike logo.

A blue-on-blue rubber midsole and outsole complete the sneaker's appearance, along with further co-branded elements on the tongue tag and insole.

Take a closer look at the upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Pickle Pick colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

The second colorway, dubbed “Pickle Rick,” features a Pine Green/Citron Tint color scheme. The reinforcements and underlays of the shoe are made of fine tumbled leather that is almost fully coated with green. The mudguards, eyestays, quarter panels, and heels all bear this color, while the special co-branded lace dubrae, heel tab, and swoosh that extends all the way to the heel counters all bear lemon hues.

Tonal green lace sets end just below the tongue tag and visible foam and go up similarly colored tongue flaps. The sneaker's green leather sockliner and insole offer extra luxury vibes, while the latter of the two has yet another AMBUSH and Nike co-branding hit in a striking lemon color.

The TPU topping on the heels with a 3D "AMBUSH" branding that jets out is one change Yoon made to the model. The green-on-green rubber midsole and outer sole unit finish the design.

The brand new AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 sneaker collection is arriving in mid-December. Sneakerheads planning to get these sneakers can easily sign up on Nike’s SNKRS app to receive timely updates on the same.

