Where to buy Ambush x Nike Air Adjust Force sneakers? Price, release date, and more explored

Yoon Ahn-founded Japanese luxury fashion label Ambush is collaborating with Nike to release two colorways of the Nike Air Adjust Force silhouettes. Following the Psychic Purple and Summit White colorways released in August 2022, the brand will be launching two new - University Blue and Light Madder Root - colorways of the Air Adjust Force silhouette.

The duo has frequently collaborated and also has multiple projects on the way. These include the latest colorways for the Air Force 1 silhouette. The 90's silhouette, which we can credit Ambush x Nike for reviving, is being clad in two new makeovers.

The collaborative collection will be launched on Nike's official e-commerce site, SNKRS, on October 18, 2022.

More about the upcoming Ambush x Nike Air Adjust Force sneakers in University Blue and Light Madder Root colorway

Nike offers a broad catalog of footwear silhouettes. One of the perks of collaborating with Nike is that their partners have an extensive list of archives that they can take a spin on. For the latest collaboration, the Yoon Ahn-led label is dressing 90's basketball silhouette, Air Adjust Force.

The duo have been on a collaborative streak in 2022 and have worked together several times already. The official site describes the upcoming collaboration,

"Yoon Ahn hits refresh on the clandestine hoops shoe you've longed to see back on the streets. From rich, full-grain leather to co-branded details that add currency to your step, the Air Adjust Force x AMBUSH® lets you dance the line between off-court style and runway flair."

The first colorway in the collection is University Blue/Habanero Red. The upper of the shoe is constructed out of full grain leather as the base of the upper is finished in university blue color. The University Blue leather base is accented with black rubberized embellishments, mini swooshes, and laces.

Another hue is added to the mix with the addition of Habanero Red accents featured upon the iconic swoosh logo over the lateral sides, tongue trims, collar lining, and heel collars.

The most prominent feature of the sneakers is the removable shroud, which is placed over the midfoot, and clad in habanero red showing over the side panels. The shoe design is finished off with the addition of a thick sculpted midsole and matching outsoles. Another swoosh is debossed over the heels.

The second offering on the list is the Light Madder Root and Burgundy Crush colorway. The silhouette is clad in multiple shades of reddish-pink all over the upper. The toe boxes are clad in a light madder root color, which further contrasts with the a darker pink shade as the base.

Sneaker News @SneakerNews AMBUSH x Nike Air Adjust Force "Habanero Red" and "University Blue" will release on 10/18 AMBUSH x Nike Air Adjust Force "Habanero Red" and "University Blue" will release on 10/18 https://t.co/nHQtqUu3rq

A bold shade of red is added over the removable shroud, thick sculpted midsole, and matching outsoles. The upper features rubberized embellishments clad in a darker shade of red. Another hue is added to the mix with Burgundy Crush accents over heel collars, tongue trims, laces, and insoles.

Both the colorways are slated to be released on the brand's official e-commerce website, SNKRS, and select retailers on October 18, 2022, at a retail price of $210.

