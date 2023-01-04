Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Pine Green” shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

Nike Skateboarding and Jordan Brand, two beloved Nike offshoots, recently collaborated to give the Air Jordan 4 silhouette a new makeover. The forthcoming collaborative release will feature a "Pine Green" colorway of Jordan Brand's fourth signature silhouette.

Not too long ago, prominent Jordan insiders such as ZSneakerheadz and Sole Retriever shared a rendering of the rumored sneaker. The debut of the brand new Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Pine Green" is scheduled for March 20, 2023. Each pair of these sneakers will be sold at a fixed price of $225.

According to the early reports from trusted sneaker media outlets like Nice Kicks, sneaker enthusiasts will be able to purchase them from the Nike SB, SNKRS app, and a few other associated Jordan Brand and Nike SB retail shops.

Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Pine Green” shoes will be accented with white and gray hues all over

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming AJ4 Pine Green mock-up (Image via Sole Retriever)

Collaborations between Jordan and Nike SB are not unprecedented. Three skate superstars who skated in Jordan 1s throughout the 1980s—Lance Mountain, Mickey Reyes, and Bryce Knights—were the sparks that ignited the fusion of skating culture and Jordan. Through the years, this convergence has given rise to Jordan 1 Lows and even Nike SB x Jordan 1 Highs. The Air Jordan 4 model is expected to be the following Nike SB collaboration, according to NiceKicks.

The Swoosh’s Jordan Brand underlined the backstory of its fourth signature silhouette on the official Jordan Brand website as:

“Proving his preeminent athletic prowess and distinctive style, Jordan closed the 1988/89 season with one of the game's most notable plays. With 6 seconds left in game 5 against Cleveland, MJ sinks "the shot", a dexterous, buzzer-beating move that continued to propel MJ along on his awe-inspiring journey.”

The brand further shared:

“The Air Jordan IV was the first global market release of the franchise. Another first, the shoe appeared in Spike Lee's film Do the Right Thing, transcending the game of basketball to make a significant impact on pop culture. All eyes were on Jordan as he continued to rise.”

The new AJ4 will be available in Sail/White-Pine Green-Neutral Grey-Gum Yellow-Varsity Red. These sneakers will be made entirely of leather. Despite the "Pine Green" moniker, the majority of the uppers are done in a neutral white and light gray color scheme.

Green hits are mostly visible on the sides, heel counters, and outer sole units. These pairs are finished with varsity red accents, which are mostly used for branding.

Keep an eye out for the Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Pine Green" shoes, which are set to release in March of this year. Don't forget to sign up on the Swoosh label's official web page or download their SNKRS app to get updates on this drop.

It is anticipated that the collaboration will result in the release of a "Black" colorway as well. Each colorway will have a similar release date and retail price. Similar to the green colorway, these pairs can be purchased from Nike SB and Jordan Brand's online and brick-and-mortar stores.

