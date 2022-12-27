5 popular sneaker collabs planned for 2023

Do you think 2022 was a big year for sneakers? Wait till you see the 2023 plans. Even though the new year hasn't even begun, we already know it will be filled with thrills and fire.

Major sneaker companies, including Nike, Puma, Adidas, and others, are teasing more and more of their anticipated joint offerings as 2023 draws nearer. Some joint ventures, notably Nike x Jarritos and JJJJound x Adidas Samba collection, have created a lot of buzz among fans lately.

Be sure to continue on to learn about the five most eagerly awaited partnership releases of 2023.

Jarritos x Nike SB Dunk and five other sneaker collabs that will rock the world in 2023

1) Run The Jewels x Nike SB Dunk Pack

Nike SB and music artists have partnered on a number of undertakings over the years, notably ones with MF Doom and Dinosaur Jr., to cite a few. Now add Run the Jewels to the roster since they will be releasing a collab Nike SB Dunk pack in 2023.

As of now, the release date for this two-piece sneaker pack is slated for April 20, 2023. While the SB Dunk Low shoe will be offered for $130, the Dunk High will be sold for $140 per pair via the online locations of Nike and its skateboarding partnering retailers.

The University blue leather top of the Nike SB Dunk Low shoe is accented with Marina Blue Nubuck as well as a Pink Swoosh. Along with "Jaimily 2010," which is El-legal P's name and the name of his wife Emily and their wedding date, as well as their anniversary date, the Run the Jewels stick-up symbol is sewn on the heeltab and Zoom unit on the insole. Another stitching displays Killer Mike's birthday on 4/20/75. The Run the Jewels logo is displayed in Marina Blue on the translucent outsole, which also features University Blue accents.

Run The Jewels' loud and brazen sound served as inspiration for the Nike SB Dunk High. The eye-catching shoe is built with vivid "Active Pink" embellishments made of coarse pony hair, with tumbled "Black" leather used as the body on top. The "Metallic Gold" lace dubraes, which are patterned by the revolver and fist logo of Nike, blend well with Swoosh's characteristic jeweled esthetic. Other noteworthy features include "Run The Jewels" eyelet flaps and a storage compartment underneath the tongue.

2) JJJJound x Adidas Samba Collection

With the JJJJound x Adidas Samba Collection, Justin Saunders' social network moodboard-turned-global design business has its sights set on the Three Stripes after collaborating with everyone from ASICS to New Balance in 2022.

We already knew that 2023 was going to be a big year for Samba, but this partnership just got us even happier and more excited. Two simple hues of the shoe— a classic black and white pair and a beige suede model —were unveiled. Early images of the sneaker pack was recently teased by JJJJound’s social media page, and fans will have to stick around for confirmed launch dates and pricing info for this lineup.

3) Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Olive”

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Olive" sneaker is expected to keep the Cactus Jack excitement going well into 2023. With a stark black and white color scheme, it shares the same leather-on-suede composition as the famed "Reverse Mocha," which has already been considered La Flame's best Jordan collaboration to date. The name of the shoe is derived from a lush "Olive" backwards Swoosh that emerges from the lateral wall.

On March 25, 2023, SNKRS, travisscott.com, and a few more stores are anticipated to offer the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Olive" release. A pair of women's shoes will cost $150. Additionally, toddler and preschool sizes will be offered for $60 and $50, accordingly.

4) Breanna Stewart x Puma Stewie 1 “Reintroduce”

The WNBA All-Star displayed her fresh pair while working out with Chris Brickley, another member of the Puma Hoops squad. The "Reintroduce" variant, in contrast to the "Quiet Fire" and "Causing Trouble" palettes, features a simple color scheme with tones of Beige and Cream. The sneaker references the first "Quiet Fire" colorblocking with a Gum sole with fluorescent on the backside.

The back of the top is speckled and has patterns with perforations. Stewart added a little recycling emoji to the photo's caption, maybe implying that the shoes' construction is made of recycled materials, which would fit with their speckly pattern.

On January 16, 2023, the "Re-Introduce" version of Brenna Stewart's Puma Stewie 1 is scheduled to premiere. The retail price for each pair of these women's bespoke basketball signature sneakers is $120.

Fans who are interested in purchasing these sneakers can do so via Puma and a select group of Puma Hoops retail partners' online and physical retail locations.

5) Jarritos x Nike SB Dunk Low

After a successful 2022 that saw a number of collabs and inline colour schemes compete for some of the finest debuts, the well-known Mexican soft drink Jarritos will get its own SB Dunk Low the following year. This will continue Nike SB's cooperative efforts with unconventional businesses.

The release date for this sneaker has not been confirmed as of now, therefore fans will have to wait until the shoe label announces the official launch date.

The profile will be changed to a hemp-covered low-top with silhouette elements that will reveal even more orange tones, paying homage primarily to the fan-favorite Mandarin flavor. SB Dunk has been a candidate for one of the coolest food-inspired SB Dunks in recent years thanks to a branding invasion on the heel tab as well along with the medial heel overlay.

These were some of the eagerly awaited collaborative sneaker lineups that will be offered in the new year. Fans are advised to sign up to the official websites of their beloved shoe brands’ to receive instant notifications on the launch of the aforementioned shoes.

