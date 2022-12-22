Union LA x Air Jordan 1 Low KO shoes: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored 

The Swoosh’s cornerstone Jordan label recently partnered up with Chris Gibbs’ Union LA to introduce an all-new Air Jordan 1 Low KO shoe. Together, they gave a simple makeover to the silhouette with university gold and gray touches. The early images of the collaborative pair first surfaced in October this year.

The much awaited Union LA x Air Jordan 1 Low KO sneakers will be available for purchase from January 27, 2023. These minimal low-tops will be offered with a retail price label of $150 per pair. Buyers can find these exclusive collab shoes online as well as in the offline outlets of Union LA, Nike’s SNKRS app, and some of their chosen partnering vendors. These pairs will be offered in men’s sizes.

Union LA x Air Jordan 1 Low KO shoes will be dressed in white ensemble with gold accents throughout

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Air Jordan 1 Low KO sneakers (Image via Instagram/@beechkicks_)

Although the Air Jordan 1 silhouette's origins are well known to us all, the KO version has been buried in obscurity for many years. Though suspicions point to it being a "Knock Off" version created by Nike itself, it's still not clear what the acronym literally entails or what this AJ 1 High scaled-down model was intended for.

A promotion on the silhouette was launched by Jordan Brand over the entire year of 2022 after it had been shelved for a while, however it looks that a new iteration will be issued in 2023. Now we're going to receive a low-top version, thanks to Union Los Angeles, one of Jordan Brand's most popular collaborations.

The heritage of the Air Jordan 1 KO silhouette is mentioned on the brand’s website as,

“Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took to the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents' will, while capturing the imaginations of fans worldwide.”

The complete Air Jordan 1 Low KO sneaker is covered in a white/Neutral Grey-Sail-University gold color palette. The shoe keeps things straightforward with a largely all-white canvas top that features subtle white layers plus stitching embellishments.

The typical Union LA style of applying yellow overstitching accents as seen on the eyestays, overlays as well as tongue flaps and a "UN/LA" trademarked tab on the tip of the Swoosh logo provides some accenting flair.

Speaking of Swoosh, it seems detachable as the pair have an additional set of blue velcro-attached Swooshes that sharply juxtapose the gray symbol that is already attached. The size tag information is printed in the gray sockliner's blank ink, taking one back to Air Jordan 1 KO's first launch, while the sole unit's sail and gray color scheme wraps up the look.

To match the rest, the shoes will be sold in customized shoe boxes that are topped with co-branded gold accents.

Mark your calendars for the new Union LA x Air Jordan 1 Low KO shoes. If one doesn't want to miss the aforementioned launch, they can sign up on the official Swoosh website to receive timely information about it.

