Air Jordan 37 "Year of the Rabbit" shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

The "Year of the Rabbit" collection from NIKE, Inc. is going to offer a good selection of both casual and athletic sneakers, and Air Jordan 37 is the most recent silhouette to be added to this catalog. The premium sneakers will feature sail underlays, accentuated with red, gold, and green accents all over.

The forthcoming "Year of the Rabbit" iteration of the Air Jordan 37 silhouette is all set to step into the footwear market in Spring 2023. These exclusive basketball shoes will be offered with a retail price tag of $200 for each pair.

Jordan fans and other interested shoppers can purchase their pairs online as well as offline outlets of Nike, the SNRKS app, and a few other Jordan Brand selling partners.

Nike's Air Jordan 37 will arrive in "Year of the Rabbit" makeup with green, red, and gold accents

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Air Jordan 37 Year of the Rabbit shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The newest performance basketball shoe from Jordan Brand receives a Chinese New Year revamp, following the likes of Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG and Jordan Luka 1. You can begin the new year in style on the court with this brand-new Air Jordan 37, which is a part of the "Year Of The Rabbit" Collection.

Nike described the design of its modern Air Jordan 37 silhouette as:

“The upper is a new exploration of Lenoweave that uses a 100% TPE yarn, a monofilament variety that is both strong and pliable. The design of the Lenoweave pattern itself, along with the profile of the tooling, is inspired by the AJ VII and the hand-shaped craftsmanship of West African basket weaving.”

It further highlighted the elements of the shoe that are guided by Huarache’s design as:

“The zones of support in the upper are modeled after the configuration of sandal straps and ankle tape. This pattern not only provides containment in the areas of highest need, similar to a layered Huarache exoskeleton, it also adds to the handmade character of the shoe’s design.”

The next Jordan 37 “Year of the Rabbit” colorway will Sail/White-Green-Red-Gold color palette. As the top basketball shoe of Michael Jordan's self-named brand, the newest Air Jordan has a variety of on-court-specific characteristics that are driven by detail in accordance with the lunar calendar's shifting.

The majority of the knitted top, its synthetic reinforcements, and even the shaggy mudguard and chiseled midsole, are covered in an off-white that is fit for rabbits.

The collar area and tongue backside have soft jade-like detailing, with the latter sporting NIKE, Inc.'s "Year of the Rabbit" capsule motif. The spine and multifaceted outer sole unit of the special edition AJ37 are accented with royal red and gold.

Be on the lookout for the next Air Jordan 37 “Year of the Rabbit” iteration that is planned for launch in the following year. Those planning to add a fresh pair of these AJ37 basketball sneakers to their closet are advised to sign up on the shoe manufacturer’s official web page to receive timely notifications.

Poll : 0 votes