4 best Jordan Luka 1 releases of 2022 

After signing a contract with the Jordan brand in 2019, Luka Doncic became the sixth NBA star in Jumpman history to receive his own signature shoe, aptly dubbed Jordan Luka 1.

Earlier this year, Luka debuted his first signature sneaker with Air Jordan. While remaining loyal to Doncic's customary low-top look, Luka 1 included various cutting-edge Jordan components. The design of the player’s first shoe was mentioned on the brand’s official website as:

“The Luka 1 is designed for the deceptive, off-speed play of Luka Dončić, featuring a new IsoPlate system with full-length Formula 23 performance foam in the midsole. The shoe follows a long line of innovative Jordan Brand performance systems, like the Flight Plate in the Air Jordan XXVIII and the Eclipse Plate debuted in the Air Jordan XXXIV.”

If you missed out on the various colorways of the silhouette released in the past few weeks, here's a list of the top four Luka 1 colorblockings that were dropped by the Jordan brand. Scroll down to take a look at their pricing details and other relevant information.

'Bred' and three other great colorways of Jordan Luka 1 introduced in 2022

1) Jordan Luka 1 “Habitat”

The first Habitat colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

The “Habitat” makeup of the silhouette was the inaugural colorway and was officially launched on October 3. Sold by Nike’s e-commerce stores, these pairs were available for the price of $120.

The pair boasts a Football Grey mesh top with Fuse reinforcements in high-wear areas plus Flightwire wires for confinement. The Dark Marina Blue tongue showcases Luka's L7 logo in Volt, with the iconic Jumpman logo subtly visible at the heel.

A torsional plate known as Isoplate, visible in orange on the lateral portion of the midsole, is used by the exterior heel counter to go downwards into the Formula 23 padded midsole. Finally, the sneaker is finished off with a translucent outsole that reveals the Isoplate and Formula 23 foam.

2) Jordan Luka 1 “Legend of 7”

Take a closer look at the Legend of 7 (Image via Sportskeeda)

The “Legend of 7” colorway of Luka’s signature shoe debuted on October 7, 2022. With a price tag of $110 for each pair, these shoes were purchasable from Nike.com, and other partnering retail chains.

A white mesh outer comprising white Flightwire cables for control as well as white Fuse inserts in high-wear areas is present on the sneaker. The Jumpman logo can be seen near the heel once again, while Luka's L7 emblem is sewn in silver on the tongue.

Neo Turquoise is visible in the midfoot TPU structure with the Jumpman logo towards the heel, while the white exterior heel counter extends down into the white Formula 23 cushioned midsole. A transparent outsole completes the sneaker's overall look.

3) Jordan Luka 1 “Reverse Orca”

Here's a detailed look at the Reverse Orca colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

The “Reverse Orca” variant of the shoe was introduced on November 8, 2022. With these classic black and white pairs available at a $110 price tag, they were sold on Nike's official website.

This iteration uses the killer whale (orca) esthetic in an inverted manner by featuring high-contrast color blocking. The vibrant volt green color that covers the outer sole unit and heel counter adds further appeal.

4) Jordan Luka 1 “Bred”

Here's a detailed look at the Bred colorway of the shoe (Image via Sportskeeda)

On October 25, 2022, the sneaker community received an all-new “Bred” rendition of the advanced Luka 1 shoe. These shoes featured timeless red and black hues with a $110 price label for adult sizes. Furthermore, multiple sizing options were offered in this colorway with varying price ranges. They are available at both online and offline outlets of Nike, alongside partnering marketplaces.

The "Black" mesh and Flightwire frame cables of this Jordan Luka 1 are tightly fastened with molded TPU. Alongside the "University Red" colors on the pair's midsole, it also features a new IsoPlate mechanism with comprehensive Formula23 foam.

At the base of the laces as well as on the back, the Jumpman logo is visible in red. The tongue logo and insole of the shoe is finished off with additional "University Red" accents.

These are four of the best iterations of the newly created Jordan Luka 1 silhouette. Readers interested in buying any of the aforementioned variants can simply visit Nike’s shopping website to purchase them. Furthermore, fans are advised to wait for an upcoming pair that's expected to arrive next year.

