Where to buy Jordan Luka 1 “White Sport Blue” shoes? Price and more details explored 

Nike's most prominent sublabel, Jordan Brand, is ready to introduce an all-new colorway of its advanced Jordan Luka 1 silhouette. Luka Doncic's partnership with Jordan Brand has been in the news throughout this year, and with the "White Sport Blue" color scheme, they will continue to be the star of the footwear world. With a crisp white and blue palette, this new design pays homage to the Dallas Mavericks.

The upcoming "White Sport Blue" colorway of Jordan Luka 1 shoe is all set to enter the market later this year. Although the confirmed release has not been announced yet by the sportswear honcho, these ultra-modern sneakers will be offered at $110 for each pair. Diehard fans can easily grab these shoes from Nike's online and offline outlets, alongside a couple of other Jordan Brand retailers.

Luka Doncic's Jordan Luka 1 will now arrive in Dallas Mavericks makeup with white sport blue overlays

Here's a detailed look at the Jordan Luka 1 White Sport Blue shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Earlier this year, Nike officially introduced its brand new Jordan Luka 1 silhouette that marked the beginning of Luka Doncic's signature shoe line. Nike described its design inspiration on its website:

“The Luka 1 is designed for the deceptive, off-speed play of Luka Dončić, featuring a new IsoPlate system with full-length Formula 23 performance foam in the midsole. The shoe follows a long line of innovative Jordan Brand performance systems, like the Flight Plate in the Air Jordan XXVIII and the Eclipse Plate debuted in the Air Jordan XXXIV.”

Since its debut, the sneaker community has embraced multiple new colorways of the silhouette. Designs like "Racer Blue," "University Red," "Bred," and "Tan Citrus" arrived in the previous months. As we wrap up the last few weeks of 2022, Jordan Brand is teasing other variants, one of which is a "White Sport Blue" colorway.

This Luka 1 features a white knit structure that is highly flexible and adaptable. The sidewalls also feature Flightwire cable technology. The tongue flap and pull tab are all accented with bright sport blue hues.

The tongue flap also features Doni's custom logo. These upper tongue sections don all-white lace sets. The Formula 23 offers an insanely comfortable underfoot performance on the court with an IsoPlate foot framework that offers the best cushioning.

Furthermore, the inner linings, as well as insoles, are designed in matching sport blue tones. These blue insoles are topped with Doncic's branding accents printed in crisp white.

Finally, the Latin words "Never Give Up, Never Surrender" are imprinted on the lateral side of the left shoe, while "Jordan Brand Basketball" is placed in all caps on the right shoe.

Keep an eye out for the new Jordan Luka 1 "White Sport Blue" colorway that will supposedly hit the shelves soon in the coming weeks. With a price of $110 per pair, these shoes will be delivered by Nike's e-commerce stores, alongside a few other Jordan shoe sellers.

One can also register on Nike's official web page to keep themselves posted on the confirmed launch dates of the aforementioned "White Sport Blue" rendition.

