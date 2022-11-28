Where to buy Air Jordan 1 Low “Palomino” shoes? Price and more details explored 

Jordan Brand has revealed yet another new Air Jordan 1 Low colorway that will be available before the end of the year. This time, it is introducing a colorway of the Air Jordan 1 Low that is reminiscent of the Cadbury-chocolate color palette. The new pair is dubbed "Palomino."

Although Jordan Brand has not announced an official release date for these shoes, they will be available through Nike's online and offline stores, as well as a few associated Jordan Brand retailers, following their release.

Nike's Air Jordan 1 Low will be available in "Palomino" colorway with wild berries purple and pure white accents

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Jordan 1 Low Palomino shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Swoosh’s most beloved Jordan Brand has already given the sneaker community multiple new variations of Air Jordan 1's high, mid, and low styles. Throughout 2022 the Air Jordan 1 Low made headlines with popular GR colorways like “Sunset Haze,” “Triple White,” “UNC Grey,” and “Split,” alongside a number of collaborative makeovers with Travis Scott, Eastside Golf, and Zion Williamson.

As the year comes to a close, the shoe company intends to release some incredible models, including the new Air Jordan 1 Low "Palomino."

Nike's Jordan Brand website describes the history of the iconic Air Jordan 1:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential.”

The description further reads:

“Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

The low-top Air Jordan 1 is available in Palomino, Wild Berry, and White. The shoe has a mesh tongue and lining and is constructed entirely of leather.

The silhouette's base color is crisp white, with brown and purple accents for the toppings. To begin with, the perforated white toe caps are surrounded by chocolaty leather mudguards. The tongue flaps are made of similarly sleek white leather and are surrounded by brown eyelets. The lace sets are wrapped around these tongue sections in wild berry-purple.

The purple meshed inner lining is also paired with purple insoles. These insoles feature Jumpman logos. The lateral Swooshes also have purple leather panels. The brown heel counters are accented at the back with a purple Air Jordan wing logo.

Finalizing the esthetic is a white midsole that is perfectly banded together with a chocolate brown rubber outer sole unit.

Keep an eye out for the next AJ1 Low "Palomino" shoes, which are set to release in the coming weeks. Jordan fans and interested readers can even subscribe to Nike's official website to receive timely updates on the release date of these chocolate brown sneakers.

