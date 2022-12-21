JJJJound x Puma Suede "Green" shoes: Everything we know so far 

Puma has once again teamed up with an emerging creative agency JJJJound for an all-new colorway of the former’s Puma Suede silhouette. The new low-top shoe will be dressed in green suede panels, enhanced with blue and white hues.

The JJJJound x Puma Suede Green will only be made available for Chinese marketplaces, arriving in 2023 at Puma China as well as limited select stores. The retail price is yet to be disclosed. These collab shoes are similar to JJJJound's previous models created together with the shoe company.

These green sneakers will be offered by the webstores of Puma and JJJJound, in addition to a few other partnering retail chains.

JJJJound x Puma Suede sneakers will arrive in Green makeup highlighted with deep blue touches

Justin R. Saunders started the eminent design studio JJJJound. Saunders' design agency was founded in 2006, and over the course of the last ten years it has transformed into a collaborative clothing company that aims to inspire through a number of techniques. This includes the design and building of enormous physical environments, the creation of long-lasting, valuable products, and the ongoing maintenance of its internet platform.

The studio's initial objective was to investigate recurrent elements in traditional design. Over the years, JJJound has continuously partnered with well-known companies including ASICS, New Balance, Reebok, and others. This contributed to the company's image as a pioneer in design, particularly in the shoe industry.

JJJJound just teamed with a German athletic business to create a completely new sneaker colorway when another company entered the scene. Earlier in September this year, the shoe company introduced its Suede footwear pack design by Saunders’ creative label. It is comprised of two colorways dubbed “Limestone” and “Putty.”

Not long ago, their joint "Maroon" colorway surfaced on the internet. Following which, we're now having an early look at the JJJJound x Puma Suede "Green" shoes.

This is the fourth hue to be released for Justin Saunders' Puma Suede design, a partnership that was first announced earlier this year.

Had one not had any other information, one would have presumed that this colorway was drawn directly from the archives. The top is comprised of luscious green suede with a creamy Formstrip running through the medial and lateral sides. The retro-inspired color scheme is sure to draw attention.

Deep navy lace sets unify the look, and the ribbed EVA midsole has been painted a crisp all-white color underneath. The iconic logo of the global fashion platform, which began as a moodboard, is imprinted over the insole, and the design is finished with the typical serif type debossed with a premium gold foil finish around the heel counter.

Ultimately, the white inner lining is coupled with similar white insoles that are embellished with JJJJound lettering.

Keep an eye out for the next JJJJound x Puma Suede “Green” rendition, which will supposedly enter the sneaker world in the upcoming year. Interested buyers can sign up to the shoe brand’s official web page for further drop-in information and price details of these arriving shoes.

Poll : 0 votes