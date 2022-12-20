Nickelodeon x Puma MB.02 “Slime” shoes: Where to buy, release date, price, and more explored 

After rumors of a collaboration between LaMelo Ball's Puma MB.02 and Nickelodeon Slime circulated online a few weeks ago, the shoe company has now officially revealed a better look at the shoe and announced its release date. The sneaker's upper is covered in slimy, deliciousness as it is modeled after Nickelodeon's iconic green slime.

Melo has already released Rick and Morty x Puma MB.01, so this isn't the first time the Charlotte Hornets baller has drawn inspiration from cartoons.

The Nickelodeon x Puma MB.02 "Slime" player's signature shoe will go on sale on December 23, 2022, at 10 a.m. EST. These limited-edition sneakers will be offered at a retail price of $140 per pair. Fans of LaMelo can easily purchase these pairs from Puma's online store and a few of its affiliated retail locations.

Nickelodeon x Puma MB.02 “Slime” colorway will be released in green hues with dripping accents throughout

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming collaborative sneaker (Image via Sportskeeda)

LaMelo's affection and adoration for cartoon and celebrity culture heroes has been on full display since the "Rick and Morty" collaboration for his first signature sneaker. The Chino Hills native has now teamed up with Nickelodeon to cover every inch of his second signature model in a changing shade of neon green slime.

The sneaker’s description on the company’s official web page reads:

“LaMelo Ball and PUMA Hoops have teamed up with Nickelodeon to bring everyone’s favorite green goo to the court. MB.02 Slime embodies the slippery substance with its bright lime colorway, while the shoe’s tech—including NITRO foam—takes the splattered look from game show to game ready. Even Melo’s signature wings get the treatment with a dripping effect. Prepare to ooze style.”

The collaborative shoe design is completely covered in an 802 C Fluro Green PES-Lime Squeeze color palette. The uppers are made using the brand’s innovative mesh materials. This advanced mesh is mentioned by Puma as:

“Disruptive upper construction made with engineered woven mesh and multizone mixed materials for targeted support, comfort, and breathability in a lightweight package.”

The silhouette's yellow color continues down the mudguard and Formstrip at the midfoot, as well as the quarter panels, lace sets, and heel extensions of the corresponding wings.

The medial side wings, as well as the branding on the tongue and heel counter, are all in the TV network's signature orange, while the sole is a vibrant, eye-catching green.

Take a closer look at the heel counter and toe tops of the sneaker (Image via Sportskeeda)

LaMelo’s popular silhouette comes equipped with NITRO foam, suitable for dynamic playstyles, which is described as:

“NITRO foam-infused midsole for superior responsiveness and comfort while remaining lightweight—perfect for high-energy, explosive playstyles.”

A full-coverage design and non-slip rubber compound with a feather (a nod to Melo's signature wings) tread pattern provide the durability and stability necessary for spot-up leaps and quick cuts.

The sneaker design is completed with official insignia and slime dripping over the insoles, with more "SLIME" denotations attached to the semi-translucent sole underneath.

The green Nickelodeon x Puma MB.02 "Slime" sneakers are scheduled to be released later this week. You can find them on the aforementioned websites and can also sign up for instant updates on the brand's webpage.

