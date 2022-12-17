Kawasaki Frontale x Atmos x Puma Suede “VTG MIJ Frontale” shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored

Puma has once again teamed up with the renowned Japanese football club Kawasaki Frontale to offer their collaborative Puma Suede “VTG MIJ Frontale” sneakers. The shoes are completely covered in black underlays that are topped with blue elements and gold branding accents.

Atmos' online store is currently selling the Kawasaki Frontale x Atmos x Puma Suede "VTG MIJ Frontale" for ¥22,000 (about $160).

Kawasaki Frontale x Puma Suede x Atmos “VTG MIJ Frontale” shoes celebrate the club's 26th anniversary

Here's a detailed look at the newly launched Atmos x Puma Suede x Kawasaki Frontale sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Suede underwent various titles during the course of its more than 50-year existence and evolved into a classic. The shoe was originally known as the Puma Crack before changing its name to Clyde, Puma States, and eventually, Puma Suede.

Over the years, the silhouette has gained prominence all across the globe and has become a mainstay of lifestyle and streetwear fashion.

Professional Japanese football club Kawasaki Frontale has launched their brand-new footwear collection in honor of the club's 26th anniversary in partnership with Puma and Atmos. The club has recreated the iconic Puma Suede model for their most recent partnership with Puma, calling the result the "VTG MIJ Frontale."

The club became professional in 1997, and since then have won four league championships, including one last season that makes them the current defending champions. Kawasaki currently competes in the J1 League, the top division of football in the nation.

Take a closer look at the heel counters of the special edition sneakers (Image via Atmos)

The top of these Puma "Made in Japan" sneakers are constructed out of locally manufactured Himeji leather, and the form strips as well as insoles are stamped with this season's club logos, which were inspired by the tiles of the Furo spa, where the Kawasaki team frequently goes to recover after games.

The Frontale emblem is seen on the tongue with a specific woven moniker. The Puma insignia, Atmos, and team logo are included on the insole.

The newly launched collaborative Kawasaki Frontale x Puma Suede x Atmos sneakers are readily purchasable from the Atmos Tokyo e-commerce website. You can sign up on the partnering labels official websites for quick updates on future releases.

More about the team Kawasaki Frontale

Kawasaki Frontale is based in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, which is south of Tokyo. The club competes in the J1 League, the first division of football in the nation. Their home field is Kawasaki Todoroki Stadium, located in Nakahara Ward in Kawasaki's downtown.

The organization started as the Fujitsu Soccer Club in 1955. In 1997, Fujitsu's club changed its name to "Frontale," which is Italian for "frontal." The club participated in the AFC Champions League in 2007 and achieved significant success by becoming the first Japanese club to advance past Urawa Red Diamonds in the group stage. Kawasaki became the J1 league champions in 2017.

Foreign teams began to pay attention to their players as a result of the improvement in quality, standout performances, and an increase in Frontale players competing for the national team.

