Where to buy Atmos Tokyo x BABY STAR x Reebok Club C Ramen shoes? Price, release date, and more details 

Boston-based activewear company Reebok has once again teamed up with Atmos Tokyo and BABY STAR Ramen to reinterpret its classic Reebok Club C silhouette with noodle designs all over. The complete sneakers are made using Chalk leather overlays that are topped with world-famous Ramen prints.

On Saturday, November 26, 2022, the newly created Atmos Tokyo x BABY STAR x Reebok Club C Ramen shoes will be dropped for sale. Interested readers can easily avail them from online as well as in-store outlets of Atmos. The retail price is fixed at 14,300 Yen, or around $100.

These food-themed pairs will be offered in men’s sizes. Initially, the drawings were opened for these sneakers on November 19, 2022.

Atmos Tokyo x BABY STAR x Reebok Club C Ramen shoes are covered in noodle graphics all over

Take a closer look at the graphic printed insoles of the upcoming ramen shoes (Image via Atmos Tokyo)

Atmos Tokyo frequently selects the most distinctive collaborators and designs for a variety of silhouettes across multiple footwear businesses.

One of their more recent collaborations was with the Japanese food brand BABY STAR, known for its famous instant ramen noodles. Atmos Tokyo is once again turning to Reebok to deliver the delicacy to a pair of Club Cs as part of its ongoing partnership with the masters of Ramen.

The description of the latest Reebok Club C Ramen shoes is written by Atmos, stating:

“From "atmos", the popular snack company's popular sweets, Baby Star Ramen and Reebok's unique triple collaboration sneaker 2nd "atmos × Baby Star Ramen × Reebok CLUB C" has appeared.”

Further continued:

“This product is based on CLUB C, which was born as a tennis court shoe in 1985 and was known by the name Club Champion when it was first released. In contrast to the first series, the entire upper is decorated with a noodle pattern.”

Take a closer look at the heel counters of both left and right shoe (Image via Atmos Tokyo)

Unlike their previous collaboration on Classic Leather, this Club C's leather top is entirely covered with a print of cooked ramen noodles, complete with seasoning. Logos for the BABY STAR, featuring recognizable images from their wrappers and commercials, contrast these scrumptious noodles.

Moreover, the "Ramen" lettering is employed in place of the usual "Reebok" logo panel for more details. To finalize the uppers, a pair of matching lace sets are added on top of the tongue flaps. The inner linings of these shoes are done with sail-toned fur fabrics that make them softer and comfier.

As part of the ongoing effort to replace labels and branding, BABY STAR is once again printed on the heel counter in traditional Japanese letters. Furthermore, the insole features a triple-branded pad that carries the same design.

The look is completed by a white Club C midsole and a matching white rubber outer sole unit underneath the foot. The sole unit is textured along its complete length.

Save the date for the upcoming Atmos Tokyo x BABY STAR x Reebok Club C Ramen sneakers that are releasing this week. Fans of Baby Star Ramen and sneakers will find this unique combination irresistible.

Poll : 0 votes