Where to buy Atmos x New Balance 1906R “Tokyo Dimension” shoes? Price and more details explored 

Hidefumi Hommyo’s globally acclaimed sneakers and fashion boutique Atmos has once again teamed up with New Balance for their collaborative take on a classic 1906R silhouette. Dubbed “Tokyo Dimension,” the silhouette is covered in muted overlays with touches of vibrant purple.

The newly-created Atmos x New Balance 1906R “Tokyo Dimension” sneaker edition is currently available for purchase from the fashion retailer’s e-commerce stores. Interested readers can avail these exclusive units from Atmos retail locations in Asia. Released on September 23, these pairs are priced at ¥17,600 (around $123) for each pair.

Atmos x New Balance 1906R “Tokyo Dimension” arrives in gray and black tones with suede makeup

Take a closer look at the new 1906R shoes (Image via Atmos)

Due to the large number of general release color variants, New Balance's 1906R silhouette has been gaining considerable momentum. By announcing a brand-new partnership with Atmos, the company is now turning its focus on its collaborative pursuits.

For the uninitiated, this is not the first instance of a collaboration between the two brands, who have joined hands for quite a few launches previously. For instance, in May this year, Atmos and New Balance unveiled their flawlessly crafted 2002R "Shibuya Rat" footwear design, which sold out in the blink of an eye.

The idea and design inspiration for the newly launched New Balance 1906R colorway is described by Atmos as follows:

"Entitled "Tokyo Dimension," this pair follows a unique design of Atmos, such as expressing the shadows of the city of Tokyo in gray color and reproducing the lighting reflected on the buildings with reflectors."

The colorway, dubbed "Tokyo Dimension," is a depiction of the unique character and street fashion of Tokyo. The N-logos, interiors of the tongues, molds on top of the forefoot of the midsoles, and exposed cushioning units are all decorated with purple as the major highlight. These purple touches are evocative of lamp post reflections on window frames.

The bulk of the base layer structure is constructed of a lighter gray mesh, which is complimented with a robust black cage that sits on the back. Moreover, the gray meshed tongue flaps are surrounded by black eyelets, holding gray laces in place.

The gray textiles used for the sockliners are combined with purple insoles that are topped with branding accents.

The finishing touch is added with the chunky white midsole, which is covered with black speckles all over. These midsoles are encircled by the bottom's thick layer of New Balance’s original NERGY padding. Here, the outer sole units feature hits of black, gray, and purple, which makes it look more enticing.

While speaking about the "Tokyo Dimension" edition, Hirofumi Kojima, Head of Product at Atmos, said:

“We do not refer much to our past work, but we have used popular specs from past SMUs [Special Make Ups], such as the safari pattern and splatters on the midsole. We try to use new ideas to form the future atmos style while incorporating nostalgic elements.”

Don’t miss out on the Asia-exclusive Atmos x New Balance 1906R “Tokyo Dimension” shoe, easily accessible from the retail locations of Atmos. Priced at $123, these pairs are offered in multiple sizing options across Asia.

