Where to buy Smiley x Reebok Shaq Attaq shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

The Boston-based sportswear giant, Reebok recently teamed up with the globally acclaimed marketing agency Smiley for an all-new take on the former’s Reebok Shaq Attaq silhouette. The shoe label’s iconic sneaker designs will now appear with a smiley makeover in pastel suede overlays.

The impending Smiley x Reebok Shaq Attaq sneaker edition is all set to rock the market on October 15, 2022. These highly acclaimed footwear designs will be sold for $170 per pair. Interested buyers can check Reebok’s official webstore following the launch date.

If you can't find these sneakers on the Reebok website, check out the company's linked retailers as well.

Smiley gives a colorful makeover to the classic Reebok Shaq Attaq shoe with smiley logos

Take a detailed look at the sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

When it comes to on-court footwear in the early 1990s, Reebok was once at the top of the game thanks to its classic hardwood collection. Before the Shaqnosis and Question arrived, none of the huge names and daring designs could compare to big Diesel or even his breakthrough Reebok Shaq Attaq.

The third model of the major trio will finally make a comeback this month with a revival of the iconic Magic-themed colorway, with the latter two serving the market steadily.

This Smiley x Reebok Shaq Attaq release is the earliest of many anticipated co-signed iterations for the silhouette to come. In typical Reebok fashion, out-of-the-box collaborations have come through quickly.

The original collaborative brand, Smiley's boldly upbeat attitude has motivated people for more than five decades. One of the most recognizable symbols in the world has had a lasting optimistic impact on society.

It stood for freedom in the 1970s, helped define music subcultures in the 1980s and 1990s, and, in the 2000s, helped usher in the digital age by giving rise to emoticons, a new visual way to communicate.

To celebrate this, Smiley united with Reebok for the latest launch.

SoleInsider @SoleInsider Heat Alert! Coming Soon Smiley x Reebok Shaq Attaq => bit.ly/3SvfCu1 Heat Alert! Coming Soon Smiley x Reebok Shaq Attaq => bit.ly/3SvfCu1 https://t.co/vQiLOtVT0a

The top part of the seven-foot-tall big man's signature footwear is designed with a bright-colored theme. Here, green and soft pink pastel hues are added to the sidewalls, along with the suede appearing all across the uppers. Both the collars and quarters are fashioned from shaggy suede panels.

Moving on, the baby blue is applied to the overlays that begin at the ankles and go all the way to the back, covering some parts of the heels.

Solid black toppings cover the toe boxes and also make up the vector logos. These black toes house the Reebok and Smiley logos, which break up the pastel highlights. The co-branded logos are achieved with yellow stitching.

Reportedly, the suede elements are combined with meshed toppings that are used for tongue flaps. These tongue areas are finally wrapped up in bold black lace loops. For added flair, the pump knobs that allow wearers to tighten the fit of the shoes have been whimsically modified with the Smiley logo.

Rounding out the shoes are the sail midsoles, which are banded together with sand brown outer sole units with black cage-like overlays.

Don’t forget to get your hands on the upcoming Smiley x Reebok Shaq Attaq shoes that are arriving on October 15. With a retail price of $170 for each pair, these chunky shoes will be delivered via Reebok's online store and a few other affiliated retail merchants.

