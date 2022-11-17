Where to buy DC Comics x Reebok Club C “Joker” colorway? Price, release date, and more details explored 

DC Comics is celebrating its iconic fictional character Joker with the latest sneaker collection made in collaboration with the activewear giant Reebok. Under this collaborative effort, the duo has reinterpreted the shoe company’s timeless Reebok Club C silhouette with “Joker” inspired colorway.

The upcoming “Joker” rendition of the Club C silhouette, co-designed by DC Comics x Reebok, is set to be released on December 2, 2022. As mentioned by a popular sneaker media outlet House of Heat, these limited edition shoes will be offered with a fixed price tag of $100 for each pair.

Both DC fans and sneakerheads can easily buy them from the online and a few other physical locations of Reebok and its associated retail chains.

DC Comics x Reebok Club C will dressed in “Joker” inspired ensemble with purple and black hues

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming DC Comics x Reebok Club C Joker shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Tennis shoes named Club C were developed in the 1980s and are still well-recognized today. Paul Brown oversaw the design of Club C, which was introduced in 1985. It was designed for club tennis players who require a footwear targeted at adapting with tough tennis performances.

For extended wear, the Club Champion, or Club C, has a strengthened synthetic leather toe cap, eye stay, and rear stay. Additionally, it offers a terry fabric interior and a replaceable extended urethane arch support system. The shoe's sleek silhouette and distinctive appearance have helped it transition from a performance shoe to a mainstay of the modern wardrobe.

In some of its most straightforward color schemes and design configurations, the Reebok Club C has ruled sneaker rotations worldwide for a long time. However, in recent years, the silhouette has adopted more bold outfits, frequently appropriating the looks and appearances of well-known figures from across the globe. An example is a recently discovered image honoring the Joker.

The Joker is undoubtedly the most dreaded villain in the superhero universe. Alongside Shaquille O'Neal's Superman Shaq Attaq, DC Comics and Reebok will continue their collaboration with the Gotham City villain on one of the company's most well-known styles, Club C.

The upcoming new shoes, which appear in subdued shades of purple, black, and green, are ideal for fans of Gotham's supervillain (even if in secret). The top of the shoes is made up of a variety of "patches," and in place of the usual "Reebok" marking on the lateral side, a pocket that closely resembles the Joker's costume has been added.

Additionally, there is a secret compartment on the backside of the tongue, although its whereabouts are unclear. Each shoe's tongue flap is topped with a Universe figure, and the sock liners also make reference to the unique collaboration. Last but not least, the underfoot outer sole units of tennis shoes have a greenish finish that might provide glow-in-the-dark properties.

Mark your calendars for the arrival of DC Comics x Reebok Club C “Joker” iteration that will make its debut in December this year.

Poll : 0 votes