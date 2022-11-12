Where to buy the Reebok x Eames collection? Price, release date, and more explored

Bolton-based sportswear label Reebok announced via an official press release that they will be collaborating with Eames to continue the creative legacy of Ray and Charles Eames. The dynamic duo will be working together to create a Classic Leather "Fiberglass Pack."

The Fiberglass Pack will contain a small collection of leather shoes which are a nod to the patina of Eames' vintage fiberglass furniture. The three-piece Reebok x Eames Classic Leather Fiberglass Pack collection will be released on the official e-commerce site of Eames Office on November 17, 2022.

Following this, a wider release will take place at the official e-commerce site and physical stores of Reebok and select retailers on November 19, 2022.

Reebok x Eames Classic Leather silhouettes are constructed in a distinctive straw-like texture upon the all-leather upper

The three-piece Reebok x Eames Classic Leather Fiberglass Pack collection pays homage to the iconic Fiberglass Patino (Image via Sportskeeda)

After previously releasing the popular Classic Leather silhouette in 'The Coloring Toy,' 'Elephant Pack,' and 'Rosewood' colorways, the dynamic duo is continuing their collaborative streak with the release of the Fiberglass pack.

The firm Eames Office began in 1941 after Ray and Charles got married and moved to California. The duo has often collaborated for makeovers upon Classic Leather, and the latest pays tribute to one of their greatest ground-breaking designs, the Molded Fiberglass Chairs. The chairs were first unveiled in 1950 at MoMa International Competition for Low-Cost Furniture Design Exhibition.

These fiberglass chairs were the first ever commercially produced plastic chairs. Similar to the original molded Fiberglass chairs, the Classic leather silhouettes are constructed in a distinctive straw-like texture upon the all-leather upper.

The pack will contain three colorways of the Classic Leather sneakers, i.e., Parchment, Pink, and Sea Foam Green. The collection is accompanied by a short film that celebrates the Classic Leather Fiberglass pack. The film portrays young friends getting together to escape to the countryside while sitting on chairs to have a picnic. They are spotted wearing the pack's shoes, which look casual yet luxurious.

The uppers of all three shoes are constructed out of custom-developed leather, which has been given a fiberglass texture. The silhouette sits atop the natural rubber two-piece midsoles.

Sneaker News @SneakerNews Reebok pays homage to the iconic Eames Fiberglass Chair with their latest set of Classic Leathers Reebok pays homage to the iconic Eames Fiberglass Chair with their latest set of Classic Leathers https://t.co/3jbcRcsmHf

Instead of traditional Classic Leather window box branding, the "Eames" signature is debossed upon the shoes to mirror the authentication of branding. All three shoes will come accompanied by a collectible keychain of an Eames DAX (dining-height armchair with an X-shaped base) in the same color as the shoe.

The shoes will also come packaged in a custom shoe box, which has been modeled after the Eames House - Case Study House no. 8.

The Director of Eames Office, grandson of Charles and Ray Eames, commented on the collection and said:

“It is important to note though that whilst endearingly irregular, these textural effects were not superficial aesthetic choices. Charles and Ray believed that good design was a process of endless problem solving, not a grand decorative flourish.”

The 3-piece Reebok x Eames Classic Leather ‘Fiberglass Pack’ can be availed on the official e-commerce site of Eames Office on November 17, 2022. A wider global release will take place via the official e-commerce site of Reebok and select retailers on November 19, 2022. The collection pieces will be sold for $120.

