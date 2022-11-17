Where to buy DC Comics x Reebok Shaq Attaq “Man of Steel” shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

Reebok has recently joined forces with the globally renowned superhero movie series maker DC Comics to create a footwear pack inspired by their movie characters. The newly surfaced Reebok Shaq Attaq appears to be dressed in a Superman-inspired “Man of Steel” ensemble.

Not long ago, the shoe company introduced their upcoming “The Joker” edition of its timeless Club C silhouette. Although the release date for the Gotham City villain shoe has not yet been disclosed, the aforementioned Superman edition will arrive next month.

The upcoming “Man of Steel” variant of DC Comics x Reebok Shaq Attaq silhouette is all set to land in the sneaker world on December 2, 2022. These superhero shoes will be offered with a retail price tag of $180 for each pair. DC Comics fanatics will be able to purchase these shoes from the online locations of Reebok, alongside a couple of other retail stores.

DC Comics x Reebok Shaq Attaq will dress the footwear in “Superman” makeup with gray suedes

Take a closer look at the upcoming shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Shaquille O'Neal had signed a shoe deal with Reebok during his first season in the NBA. The player’s collaborative Shaq Attaq silhouette made its debut in 1992, which came out during Shaquille O'Neal's Rookie of the Year-winning rookie season when he was playing for the Orlando Magic. The footwear included the most advanced technology offered by Reebok at the time, which also offered a custom-fit Pump for the wearer.

After a while, Shaq Attaq was no longer seen in stores. The 25th anniversary of the signature shoe was then marked in 2017, when the shoe reappeared on the shelves.

The shoe label is once again highlighting its classic shoe, as this year marks the 30th anniversary of Shaq Attaq. As the shoe label is introducing new colorways of the silhouette this year, the upcoming "Man of Steel" version will support this assertion.

小言 @ko_go_to Shaquille O’Neal and DC Comics have linked up to release a special edition Reebok Shaq Attaq “Man of Steel” colorway.＞＞



DC x Reebok Shaq Attaq “Man of Steel”

Color: Alloy/Brave Blue/Rich Magma

Style Code: HQ4587

Release Date: December 2, 2022

Price: $180

For the uninitiated, Shaquille O'Neal is well known for being a major Superman admirer. Even more, Shaq Diesel has numerous tattoos of the renowned superhero. Moreover, DC Comics, the publisher of Superman and other well-known comic book franchises and characters, has been collaborating with Reebok Classics on a line of footwear before 2022 comes to an end. This capsule contains Reebok Shaq Attaq.

The DC Comics x Reebok Shaq Attaq "Man of Steel" version has a two-tone, grey-based top that comes in alloy, brave blue, and rich magma. Stretching across the midsole and outsole, a soft gray foundation is combined with a rich gray overlay.

This footwear features an exotic snakeskin version with the traditional Superman blue, red, and yellow, as well as yellow accents from the Reebok insignia on the sides. The Superman emblem is displayed on the Reebok Pump ball on the tongue flaps and insoles. The inners of these pairs feature meshed sockliners that are achieved with superhero’s energetic red fabrics and are coupled with blue meshes added to the rear sides of the tongue flaps. The two hues are complete with Superman badges on the insoles.

MoreSneakers.com @more_sneakers

=> AD : DC Comics x Reebok Shaq Attaq 'Superman' now live on HHV=> bit.ly/3NLVliU AD : DC Comics x Reebok Shaq Attaq 'Superman' now live on HHV=>bit.ly/3NLVliU https://t.co/mVScKZXfAC

Furthermore, the words "The Man Of Steel" is sewn on the back heel counters. Rounding out this pair is the chunky sole unit that is fashioned in similarly lighter and darker shades of gray.

