Lanvin X DC Comics merch: Where to buy, release date, and more about Batman-themed SS22 collection

Paris-based fashion brand Lanvin is collaborating with DC Comics. Bruno Sialelli, the brand's Creative Director, invited DC's Batman and Catwoman to partner with Lanvin.

The parties are teaming up to release the Spring/Summer 2022 collection. In addition to apparel, graphic-adorned accessories and shoes will also be part of the limited edition.

Lanvin released a close look of its merch and managed to captivate DC fans with the irresistible pieces. The collaboration took shape ahead of the release of The Batman in theaters.

All about Lanvin x DC Comic merch, release date, and more

The collection will be available at select Lanvin boutiques and Lanvin’s official website. Reportedly, limited edition ready-to-wear and accessories will be available for purchase from March.

The launch is scheduled ahead of the release of The Batman in North America on March 4, 2022. It will be available worldwide from March 2, 2022.

As the date for the collaboration’s global launch nears, the brand has furnished a closer look at the merch items, leaving all DC fans in awe.

The collection is exciting for the brand, but what will indeed cause a storm is DC Comics’ take on Lanvin’s Curb Sneaker. The shoes inspired by retro skateboarding are redesigned to be instead be inspired by the comic.

The superhero’s face is finished with pointed ears to do justice to the collaboration. Even the toe box is customized according to the theme.

The themed shirt is split into two sides, with the superhero’s face gracing the right, looking into the dark side as if he was in the grips with the night. The merch bags are similarly adorned with Batman’s face to the sneakers. The bags are shaped like the face of the superhero, last but not least, finished with pointed ears for extra details.

For all those who desire to own a less fancy piece, Lanvin also serves Batman-themed garments with the signature logo.

Apart from Batman, the equally amazing Catwoman can be seen on sparkly silver slip dresses, small box bags, technical form-fitting dresses, denim shorts, and much more.

How can one miss out on Batmobile, which has been printed across women's leather cropped tops?

More about Lanvin

Founded by Jeanne Lanvin in 1889, the brand is the third oldest existing French fashion house. The luxury label is headquartered in Paris, France and Fosun International is the parent organization of Lanvin.

