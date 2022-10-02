Where to buy Brain Dead x Reebok Shaqnosis shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored

A creative collective of designers and artists, Brain Dead recently joined forces with the sportswear juggernaut Reebok for their collaborative take on the latter’s classic Reebok Shaqnosis silhouette. The duo have treated the model with nature-inspired esthetics.

Earlier in August this year, together, they introduced their joint Club C Revenge collection. This collection offered two shoe designs covered in hairy suede panels.

The soon approaching collaborative launch of Brain Dead x Reebok will be available from Thursday, October 6, 2022 onwards. These limited edition Shaqnosis sneakers will be priced at $160 per pair. Interested purchasers can buy them from the online location of END. Clothing, and can even sign up on their website to enter a draw for early access to buy them.

Brain Dead x Reebok Shaqnosis shoes are inspired by moss covered surfaces

Take a closer look at the upcoming Brain Dead x Reebok Shaqnosis shoes (Image via END. Clothing)

Shaquille O'Neal's fifth Reebok signature shoe, the Shaqnosis, was first offered in1995. The upper was made of nubuck and leather, while the heel and forefoot were cushioned with hexalite. In 2013, not long after Shaq made his comeback to the brand, they relaunched as Shaqnosis Retro.

Although the player’s catalog included other powerful models like Shaq Attaq and Shaq Attaq IV, Reebok Shaqnosis is by far O'Neal's most well-known sneaker from his Reebok collection.

After giving a lot of attention to Allen Iverson's debut signature shoe earlier in 2022, the shoe label finally turned to Shaquille’s Shaqnosis to honor its basketball shoe legacy. While the Massachusetts-based company continues to introduce unique updates to its sneaker portfolio, it also looks to collaborators like Brain Dead for modern takes on classic designs.

The description of these shoes on END. Clothing’s web page reads,

“A Shaquille O’Neal exclusive - Reebok presents these unforgettable and unapologetic sneakers, inspired by the basketball players' infamous nickname, the ‘Big Aristotle’. The hi-top marbled leather uppers are wrapped with plush grey suede and a chunky, futuristic rubber outsole supports from below.”

Take a detailed look at the heel tabs and tongue flaps of the sneakers (Image via END. Clothing)

Like its previous joint-release with Reebok, Brain Dead will continue to adorn the next Shaqnosis sneaker design with hairy suedes.

The upcoming Reebok Shaqnosis embraces hairy suede all across the uppers. The upper's tan suede, found throughout, further references the beauty of nature. These tan suede elements are used alternately with their green hairy counterparts.

Further, meshes of similar tan colors are used for tongue flaps that are embellished with Reebok branding tags towards the collars. Finally, these tongue areas are wrapped up in black hairy lace loops to match the rest.

The material's dark green makeup is similar to a moss-covered piece of land exhibiting nature’s greenery. In the vamp and spine, Shaq's instantly recognizable dunk emblem is combined with the Brain Dead logo. These co-branded accents are recreated in a slight neon green color.

Finalizing the esthetics are thick black sole units with alternating layers of dark green.

Don’t forget to buy this Brain Dead x Reebok Shaqnosis sneaker design dropping on October 6. With a price tag of $160, the sneakers will be available on END. Clothing webstore. You can also enter your draw on the retailer’s website.

